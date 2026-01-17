Presiding officers’ conference to discuss AI, public accountability

The 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) and the 62nd Conference of Secretaries of Legislative Bodies in India will begin in Lucknow on Monday, with discussions planned on the use of technology, including artificial intelligence, and accountability of legislative bodies towards people. UP Vidhan Bhavan (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

The conference, first held in 1922 in Shimla, will be inaugurated in the presence of Om Birla, speaker of the Lok Sabha. MLAs, ministers and MLCs from Uttar Pradesh, along with secretaries of legislative assemblies from across the country and chairpersons of legislative councils, will participate in the three-day event (January 19-21).

Pradip Kumar Dubey, principal secretary, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, said the use of technology in legislatures, accountability of legislative bodies and other related issues will be discussed during plenary sessions.

The valedictory session will be attended by Yogi Adityanath, chief minister, and Om Birla, speaker of the Lok Sabha. On the final day, participants will visit Ayodhya before the conference concludes.

AIPOC is the apex body of legislatures in India and serves as a platform for sharing best practices and innovative ideas among legislative assemblies and councils.

A documentary on the social and cultural heritage and development of UP will be screened, and a book titled ‘Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha ki Sansadiya Paddhati Aur Prakriya’ will be released during the conference.