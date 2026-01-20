Presiding officers ‘custodians of soul of democracy’: UP governor

LUCKNOW UP governor Anandiben Patel on Monday described presiding officers of legislative bodies as “custodians of the soul of democracy”, saying their impartiality, wisdom and sense of propriety enable legislatures to function as effective platforms for articulating public aspirations. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, UP governor Anandiben Patel light a ceremonial lamp during the 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, in Lucknow. State Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh also present. (ANI Photo)

She underlined the need to uphold the dignity of legislatures, legislative propriety and constitutional values, stating that these were the foundations of India’s parliamentary democracy.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 86th All-India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) and the 62nd Conference of Secretaries of Legislative Bodies, hosted by UP, the governor said such forums played a vital role in reinforcing democratic traditions and ensuring accountability of legislatures to the people.

The three-day conference will deliberate on issues such as legislative responsibility towards citizens, effective parliamentary functioning and the use of digital technology and innovation in public interest.

A light and sound show at the Vidhan Bhavan showcasing the Assembly’s democratic journey was also organised on the occasion.

The conference will conclude on Wednesday with a valedictory address by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who will also address media persons.