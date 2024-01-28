Prevailing cold wave hitting wheat, potato crops in Kanpur, B’khand region

Extreme cold conditions prevailing since January 11 has now started affecting crops in Kanpur and Bundelkhand region. According to agricultural scientists and farmers, the growth of wheat and mustard crops have been stunted, potatoes are getting frostbites and oilseeds (Tilhan) is being spoiled by the inclement weather. The scientists explain that severe cold and frost cause plants to limit their growth as a self-preservation mechanism. The emergence of frost results in the slowing down of growth process, ultimately leading to undersized plants. (For Representation)

“Exposure of the crop to regular sunlight would reduce the adverse impact. However, if the cold wave persists, the crops apart from having a stunted growth could experience infertility,” the scientists say. Dr Vijay Yadav, director seeds and farms at CS Azad University for Agriculture and Technology, said while wheat crops benefits from the fog and cold, they also get affected due to extreme weather conditions.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“This time the near freezing temperatures have affected the crops, particularly the wheat and mustard, causing stunted growth,” he said. “The farmers who irrigated their crops before the onset of cold wave could experience less damage but overall production will be affected,” he added.

Abhishek Dwivedi, a farmer from Bilhaur, and Vinay Katiyar from Bhognipur in Kanpur Dehat said the wheat crop appeared lush but remained undersized. The scientists explain that severe cold and frost cause plants to limit their growth as a self-preservation mechanism. The emergence of frost results in the slowing down of growth process, ultimately leading to undersized plants.

The potato crop is facing significant damage with leaves experiencing cold burn, a condition known as “Jhulsa Rog”. Shabban Khan, a farmer from Sarai Meer in Kannauj, said despite the application of remedies as suggested by the scientists the “Jhulsa” diseases persist. The mustard crop is also facing damage with the diseases induced by the harsh winter conditions.

Dr SN Sunil Pandey, principal weather scientist at the CS Azad University for Agriculture and Technology, said the farmers in the entire region have been advised to take measures to protect wheat from stunting and diseases, but the adverse impact of the cold wave is becoming evident on crops on a large scale.