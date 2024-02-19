 Primary to tertiary, UP bags investments across sectors - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Primary to tertiary, UP bags investments across sectors

Primary to tertiary, UP bags investments across sectors

ByPawan Dixit
Feb 20, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Manufacturing sector bags largest share ( 21%); another focus area of state government, the renewable energy sector, gets 13% of the investments

LUCKNOW With investments coming into all sectors, Uttar Pradesh is all set to script a new growth story with the fourth edition of the ground-breaking ceremony (GBC), setting in motion MoUs signed by the Yogi Adityanath government with industrialists.

These investment projects will unfold across all 75 districts of the state, with 19 districts surpassing their investment targets by more than 100%. Among them, Etah leads with an impressive 354%, followed by Sitapur 145%, Shahjahanpur 127%, and Sonbhadra 121%.
These investment projects will unfold across all 75 districts of the state, with 19 districts surpassing their investment targets by more than 100%. Among them, Etah leads with an impressive 354%, followed by Sitapur 145%, Shahjahanpur 127%, and Sonbhadra 121%. (Pic for representation)

Taking forward PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, the manufacturing sector bagged the largest share of 21% investment.

Investments poured into all sectors - from manufacturing, renewable energy, IT and electronics, power, food processing to real estate, MSME, hospitality and entertainment, waste management and education.

Another focus area of the state government, the renewable energy sector, bagged 13% investment, followed by IT and electronics sector, which received 9% of the investment.

These investment projects will unfold across all 75 districts of the state, with 19 districts surpassing their investment targets by more than 100%. Among them, Etah leads with an impressive 354%, followed by Sitapur 145%, Shahjahanpur 127%, and Sonbhadra 121%.

Other districts such as Chandauli, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Mirzapur, and Hardoi also exceeded their targets significantly.

Additionally, Amethi, Barabanki, Fatehpur, Gonda, and Bareilly showcased remarkable progress, with figures ranging from 100 to 108%. This surge in investment promises to usher in a new era of economic growth and prosperity across the state, said experts.

Other sectors that received investment are agriculture (0.37%), animal husbandry (0.25%), automobiles and electric vehicles (0.33%), biofuels/biomass (0.82%), dairy (1.04%), defence and aerospace (0.55%).

Besides, distilleries (0.84%), financial services (0.12%), food & civil supplies (1.08%), health services (2.73%), hospitality & entertainment (2.78%), infrastructure (0.02%), textiles and handloom (1.28%), wood-based industry (1%) and other sectors (0.11%) also received investment.

The GBC organised on Monday marked the fourth such event of the Yogi Aditryanath government. The journey began with the landmark U.P Global Investors’ Summit in February 2018, where 1,045 MoUs worth 4.28 lakh crore were signed.

In July 2018, the first GBC heralded the launch of 81 projects with an investment of 61,792 crore.

This momentum continued in July 2019, with the second ceremony witnessing the launch of nearly 290 projects totaling 67,202 crore.

In June 2022, the third edition of the GBC marked another significant milestone, as over 1,400 projects with investments exceeding 80,000 crore were launched.

At the fourth GBC, the state government rolled out 10 lakh crore projects, for which MoUs were signed at the GIS in February 2023.

