Private AQI reading firms under UPPCB lens over conflicting data

As conflicting Air Quality Index (AQI) readings continue to surface across cities, the debate between private AQI platforms and government monitoring stations has intensified, raising questions about data accuracy, methodology and public trust. Officials stressed the need for standardisation across private platforms to avoid public confusion. (For representation)

Private AQI reading firms have long argued that government-run stations, operated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and state pollution control boards, are too few to reflect hyperlocal pollution.

According to Rohit Bansal, founder of Prana Air and AQI.in, the variation in readings often stems from differences in how AQI monitors function and process data. AQI.in frequently appears at the top of Google search results for air quality, with screenshots of its readings circulating on social media when the India-South Africa T20I match scheduled in Lucknow was abandoned on December 17.

“Our AQI machines, installed in individual homes, convert invisible pollutants into measurable data using sensors. Particulate matter sensors detect PM2.5 and PM10 through light-scattering techniques, while gas sensors measure pollutants such as CO₂, VOCs and formaldehyde by translating chemical interactions into electrical signals,” Bansal said.

“These devices are purchased by consumers and installed at their homes, which then becomes a monitoring station for us,” Bansal added, explaining that private monitors are able to capture real-time, hyperlocal variations that are often missed by centralised government stations.

Bansal further said private data should not be dismissed outright. “All sensor data, once calibrated, is converted into standard units and mapped to the AQI scale. Transparency in methodology is key, not the ownership of the machine,” he added.

Highlighting the technological difference, Bansal said that government stations typically rely on analyser-based instruments, while private players largely use laser-based sensors for particulate matter. Gas sensors in private devices measure pollutants such as sulphur dioxide (SO₂) and nitrogen oxides (NOx), contributing to varied AQI outcomes.

Action likely after demarcation

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), however, maintains that CPCB stations use reference-grade instruments meant for regulatory purposes, while officials stressed the need for standardisation across private platforms to avoid public confusion.

“There is no permission granted by the pollution board to such individuals or entities, and people should rely on authorised pollution board data. Such companies will be identified and action will be initiated after examining the authenticity and legality of their data,” an official said.