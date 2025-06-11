Private hospitals in Lko asked to report childbirths, immunisation details

With an aim to obtain accurate data on childbirths in private hospitals, the Lucknow health administration has begun collecting detailed information on every delivery, along with mother and child immunisation records. The move comes after Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel expressed concern over the declining birth rate of girl children in the state. The aim is to obtain accurate data on childbirths in private hospitals. (For representation)

“Private hospitals are now required to report the exact number of childbirths and maternity-related activities through the hospital management information system (HMIS) portal,” Yogesh Raghuwanshi, district health and education information officer (DHEIO) at the office of chief medical office (CMO), said on Wednesday.

He added that the system would help monitor the maternity and child health services provided by private hospitals.

According to Raghuwanshi, a request has already been sent to higher health authorities to generate HMIS login credentials for all private hospitals in the district. Some hospitals have received their IDs and have begun uploading data. IDs for the remaining hospitals will be generated soon, he added.

Raghuwanshi pointed out that the local health administration had held a meeting with around 75 hospitals in the state capital a few days back to ensure that every delivery case, detailed information about mother and child immunisation and family planning were reported.

Governor Anandiben Patel had earlier directed health officials across the state to collect precise data on childbirths at private hospitals. During a meeting at Raj Bhavan on Monday, she underlined the importance of accurate birth data, especially in view of the decline in the birth rate of girls in the state.