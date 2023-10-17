Private security personnel to bolster women’s security in UP

LUCKNOW As part of Mission Shakti 4.0, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has taken significant steps to ensure safety, respect and self-reliance of women in Uttar Pradesh. Under the Safe City Project, special care is being taken for the safety of women and daughters in 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddha Nagar, stated a press note shared by the media cell of the state government. This comprehensive approach involves the installation of a network of CCTV cameras in these areas and the rapid integration of these cameras with UP112 to ensure immediate response to an incident and action. (Pic for representation)

This comprehensive approach involves the installation of a network of CCTV cameras in these areas and the rapid integration of these cameras with UP112 to ensure immediate response to an incident and action. Besides, employees of private security agencies have been trained considering the number of business activities and institutions in these cities to enhance the security of women.

The state government has acknowledged the significant role played by registered private security agencies in 17 municipal corporations and in Gautam Buddha Nagar in enhancing the security of women within the framework of the Safe City project in the state.

The private security agencies have been assessed and ranked based on their importance in these cities, according to which Ghaziabad holds the top position in the state, followed by Kanpur at second place, while Meerut, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Bareilly ranked third, fourth and fifth, respectively, it stated.

It’s worth noting that these cities are experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing number of industrial establishments and corporate sector offices, and are integral to the Safe City project. This necessitated the private security agencies’ involvement in strengthening security in the state leading to the comprehensive training of the private security personnel.

At present, there are 712 registered private security agencies in UP. In the last three months, 771 personnel from 124 agencies participated in 48 seminars, out of which 12 personnel were also rewarded for their good work.

Employees of the agencies will keep an eye on hot spots in these cities. They will immediately inform police about molestation cases of women and girls in poorly-lit zones near residential areas, localities and housing societies of the city.

Ghaziabad has 178 private security agencies, Kanpur has 101, Meerut 98, Gautam Buddha Nagar 74, Bareilly 67, Lucknow 55, Prayagraj 42, Agra 23, Saharanpur 23, Aligarh 15, Moradabad 15, and Shahjahanpur has 15 registered agencies.

In addition, there are six agencies registered in Jhansi, three in Varanasi, three in Ayodhya, and three in Mathura.

