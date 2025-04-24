Menu Explore
Prof Taneja appointed new V-C of language varsity

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 24, 2025 08:28 PM IST

To enhance research, Taneja said he aims to inspire faculty and students to pursue high-quality projects. “Quality research boosts a university’s academic visibility. Strengthening research and academics will be my top priority,” he emphasised.

Prof Ajay Taneja, pro vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Agra, was appointed vice-chancellor of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University (KMCLU) for a three-year term by Uttar Pradesh governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel on Thursday.

Prof Ajay Taneja. (Sourced)
Prof Ajay Taneja. (Sourced)

Taneja confirmed receiving the appointment letter and plans to assume his role within two to three days.

“My vision is to elevate the university towards academic excellence. With an upcoming NAAC inspection, I am optimistic about achieving a good accreditation rating,” he said.

To enhance research, Taneja said he aims to inspire faculty and students to pursue high-quality projects. “Quality research boosts a university’s academic visibility. Strengthening research and academics will be my top priority,” he emphasised.

On integrating innovation with language studies, Taneja highlighted the potential of technological tools. “By incorporating market trends like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science into language programmes, we can create new opportunities for students. The university’s computer science, engineering, and language departments will collaborate for better outcomes,” he explained.

Taneja also noted the research potential in digitised literature in languages like Arabic, Persian, and Sanskrit. “There are significant opportunities for research in these areas. Additionally, I will focus on skill development and fully implementing the National Education Policy, 2020,” he said.

He also laid stress on strengthening the university’s placement cell. “My goal is to ensure every student secures a job,” Taneja said.

Follow Us On