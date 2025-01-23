Promises made to youths, farmers remain unfulfilled: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said unemployment will increase in Uttar Pradesh as he alleged that businesses were moving out of the state due to the wrong policies of the incumbent government. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“Farmers are not even getting the cost price of their crops. The BJP government is continuously doing anti-farmer work. The BJP government showed dreams of lakhs of crores of investment and lakhs of jobs to the people of the state. Big investor meets were held but no investment is visible on the ground,” Yadav alleged in a statement.

“No factory or company is being set up in any district. Neither has the BJP government been able to bring investment nor provide jobs to the youth. Rather, due to its wrong policies, harassment and extortion, big businessmen of the state, including in Kanpur and Lucknow, are closing their business and going out. Unemployment will increase in Uttar Pradesh due it. This government has not done a single development work,” he further alleged.

“Central and state (U.P.) governments has cheated every class and public by telling lies. False promises were made to farmers, youth, students and businessmen. None of the promises were fulfilled,” the SP chief alleged.

“Now again, new false dreams have been made to the people of the state. Due to the wrong policies of the BJP government, the income of farmers has not doubled in 10 years. On the contrary, their income is decreasing day by day,” he alleged.