Proposal on anvil to integrate Gkp airport with rly station: Vaishnaw

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said a proposal was on the anvil to integrate the new airport terminal at Gorakhpur with the railway station via a direct rail link. Railway minister praised the redevelopment model of Gorakhpur railway station (Sourced)

“It is being looked into if the new terminal at Gorakhpur airport can be integrated with the railway station and if the railway can develop a new railway station,” Vaishnaw said in Gorakhpur.

The Gorakhpur airport director and the North Eastern Railway (NER) general manager have been instructed to design the plan, he said.

“To make this into a reality, on Sunday directors of airport and the railway General manager had a meeting and they were instructed to come up with a plan,” Vaishnaw said.

He was speaking to the media at Gorakhpur railway station after inspecting ongoing railway projects, including the station’s renovation.

“The said plan will be shared with CM Yogi and necessary action will be taken,” said the minister for railways, information & broadcasting and electronics & information technology.

Railway officials highlighted that this initiative is part of an integrated transport plan aimed at optimising multi-modal transit systems. The inclusion of Gorakhpur in this plan is expected to enhance its status as a modern transport hub, attract investments, and boost tourism.

Accompanied by NER general manager Saumya Mathur and other senior railway officials, he examined a walk-through video, master plan, and 3D model of the station’s redevelopment. He expressed satisfaction that the design successfully incorporates elements of Gorakhpur’s cultural heritage.

He also gave guidelines regarding the work being done at the station, which is undergoing a major revamp.

The minister praised the redevelopment model of Gorakhpur railway station, emphasising that the new station would blend cultural heritage with modern facilities.

“The design of the station has been prepared keeping in mind the culture and heritage of Gorakhpur. The work of redevelopment of Gorakhpur Junction station is going on very well, and the work has gained momentum. A better system should be created for the maintenance of tracks and rolling stocks (coaches, locomotives etc.) and it should be monitored in a modern way. Focus should be on making the work force skilled,” he said.

Additionally, the minister conducted a window trailing inspection from Gorakhpur to Bettiah, assessing the progress of the Gorakhpur Cantt–Valmikinagar doubling project.

He directed officials to expedite work and also reviewed other key projects, including track doubling, third-line expansion, and new railway line projects under NER and East Central Railway (ECR).

Chief public relations officer of NER Pankaj Kumar Singh stated that senior officials from NER, ECR, Samastipur division and Varanasi division discussed plans with the minister to modernise railway infrastructure.