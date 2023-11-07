close_game
Proposal to rechristen Aligarh as Harigarh passed by civic body

Proposal to rechristen Aligarh as Harigarh passed by civic body

Hemendra Chaturvedi
Nov 07, 2023 06:30 PM IST

After discussions, the proposal was passed unanimously by the corporators present in board meeting. Now, it will be forwarded to the state government for consideration: Mayor

AGRA The proposal for renaming Aligarh city as Harigarh was passed unanimously in the board meeting of the Aligarh Nagar Nigam. The proposal, presented on the suggestion of BJP corporator Sanjay Pandit, will now to be forwarded to the state government for approval.

This is not the first time that such demand has been raised. The zila panchayat representing elected members from the rural belt had also passed a proposal to rename Aligarh as Harigarh in the past. (File Photo)

“The board meeting of Aligarh Nagar Nigam’s General House lasted till late on Monday evening. Sanjay Pandit, one of the BJP corporators, presented the proposal for renaming Aligarh as Harigarh, which was a long pending demand,” said Prashant Singhal, mayor of Aligarh.

“After discussions, the proposal was passed unanimously by the corporators present in board meeting. Now, it will be forwarded to the state government for consideration. We are hopeful that this time the demand to rename Aligarh as Harigarh will be met,” he said..

This is not the first time that such demand has been raised. The zila panchayat representing elected members from the rural belt had also passed a proposal to rename Aligarh as Harigarh in the past.

The demand enjoys support from senior BJP leaders and UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had mentioned ‘Harigarh’ instead of Aligarh while prompting those present in a public meeting to raise the issue.

The occasion was a meeting in Aligarh on August 21, 2023 to mark the second death anniversary of former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh. Maurya began his address by calling Aligarh as ‘Harigarh’, asking the crowd to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Union home minister Amit Shah and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath were also in attendance.

Replying to questions later on that day, Maurya acknowledged the long-pending demand to rename Aligarh and assured that “no demand would remain unmet.” BJP leaders, including Aligarh MP Satish Gautam, had previously demanded the renaming of Aligarh as Harigarh.

    Hemendra Chaturvedi

    Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT.

