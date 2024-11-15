Prosecution offices in 11 Uttar Pradesh districts to bolster law and order

The state government is implementing substantial measures to build a stronger prosecution system to strengthen the law and order in Uttar Pradesh, stated a press note shared from the government media cell on Thursday. Sant Kabir Nagar district magistrate, Mahendra Singh Tanwar mentioned that approximately 0.405 hectare, or nearly one acre of land, has been allotted in Badgo village of the district for the establishment of the Joint Prosecution Office and residential facilities. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

It stated that the government is setting up prosecution offices in eleven districts across the state, where officials of Joint Director (JD) rank will oversee the monitoring of cases pending in the different courts. The government has already allocated funds for these new offices in each selected district. A formal budget request to initiate construction has been sent and the construction will begin soon, aiming to further improve the efficiency and capacity of the prosecution system.

Additional director general of the Prosecution Directorate, Deepesh Juneja, informed that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the establishment of new Joint Prosecution Offices in 11 districts to strengthen and empower the department. He said lands have been allocated in the districts of Shravasti, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Banda, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ghaziabad, Maharajganj, Lalitpur, Sonbhadra, Auraiya, and Firozabad.

Sant Kabir Nagar district magistrate, Mahendra Singh Tanwar mentioned that approximately 0.405 hectare, or nearly one acre of land, has been allotted in Badgo village of the district for the establishment of the Joint Prosecution Office and residential facilities. He added that the Tehsildar in charge has already appointed for the task. For the construction of the office building, two estimates have been prepared: one by the Public Works Department (PWD) for ₹7.4 crore and another by Rural Engineering Department (RED) for ₹7.93 crores. These estimates have been submitted to the Prosecution Directorate for approval.

The ADG further informed that the government has already seen considerable success in putting criminals behind bars over the past seven and a half years, owing to effective advocacy in courts by the prosecution department. He said the establishment of these offices is expected to significantly improve the prosecution process, adding that it is expected to expedite legal proceedings against criminals, leading to quicker resolutions in courts. This will also reduce the pressure on the judicial system, ensuring faster and fairer resolutions of cases, he emphasised.