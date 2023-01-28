Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Protest in BBAU over casteist slurs on woman student

Protest in BBAU over casteist slurs on woman student

Published on Jan 28, 2023 01:59 AM IST

An MA first semester woman student objected when during Saraswati puja celebrations at the women’s hostel, the inmates garlanded the idol of Goddess Saraswati but did not offer a garland to Ambedkar’s statue/bust. According to SFI, students taking part in the celebrations misbehaved with her.

Students staging a protest in BBAU
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Students belonging to Students Federation of India (SFI), BBAU unit along with the representatives of Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA) and Ambedkar University Dalit Student Union (AUDSU) staged a demonstration on Friday against an incident in which casteist slurs were hurled at a woman student and she was given verbal threats during Saraswati puja celebrations.

An MA first semester woman student objected when during Saraswati puja celebrations at the women’s hostel, the inmates garlanded the idol of Goddess Saraswati but did not offer a garland to Ambedkar’s statue/bust. According to SFI, students taking part in the celebrations misbehaved with her. They also said that disrespect was shown to Ambedkar.

“We condemn these threats and attack on the student. We will fight for justice and any other injustices faced by our fellow students against these communal elements,” SFI activists said.

When contacted, proctor BB Malik said, “We are trying to resolve the issue. We will call the parents of all the students involved in the matter and try to solve it.”

