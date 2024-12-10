Protest in Lko against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

Thousands of youths, including men and women, took part in a large-scale protest in the state capital on Tuesday, condemning the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. The rally, organised by the Bangladesh Hindu Raksha Sangharsh Samiti, saw participants carrying saffron flags, posters, and banners as they marched from Lucknow University to the General Post Office (GPO). However, the demonstration caused severe traffic disruptions, bringing key areas of Lucknow to a standstill. The demonstration caused severe traffic disruptions, bringing key areas of Lucknow to a standstill. (HT Photo)

A memorandum, addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, was submitted to district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar on behalf of the protesters. Several speakers, including representatives from the Iskcon Temple and Mahant Vaidehi Vallabh Sharan Maharaj of an Ayodhya temple, expressed their concern over the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh. “Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs all are ours. We are all one. Bangladeshis are killing our brothers, they are not looking at caste,” Mahant Vaidehi said.

Before the rally, a meeting was held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maidan, where key figures like Ramlal from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), along with saints and religious leaders, addressed the crowd. They condemned the ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and demanded immediate intervention by the Indian government.

Ramlal, speaking at the gathering, called for an end to the atrocities, warning that Bangladesh could face severe consequences if the violence continues. He urged the international community, including the United Nations and human rights organisations, to step in and halt the brutality against Hindus. Ramlal also demanded the release of ISKCON monk Chinmay Krishna Das, detained in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the rally had a significant impact on the city’s traffic. Despite a detailed traffic plan from the Lucknow traffic department, which implemented several detours starting at noon, the protest caused major disruptions. By 2 pm, the situation worsened, leading to heavy congestion in areas such as Hazratganj, LU, Hasanganj, Qaiserbagh, and Aminabad. Alternative routes were also gridlocked, leaving commuters frustrated and vocal on social media.