Protesting students in Lucknow welcome SC stay on new UGC rules

Protesters from various educational institutions and organisations on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court order staying the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026. Members of an organisation staging protest in Hazratganj on Thursday. (HT)

Earlier in the day, students staged protests against the regulations, raising slogans and demanding their rollback. They also submitted a memorandum to the police.

During a protest at Lucknow University’s gate number 1, student leader Vishal Singh said he was not against students from any caste or community but against what he described as unnecessary regulations.

He alleged that the rules lacked clarity on action against false complaints and could disturb the balance of equality and equity guaranteed under the Constitution. He also said students from the general category needed adequate safeguards.

Ayush Pathak, another LU student, tore a copy of the UGC regulations, terming them unconstitutional. “The new regulations will increase inequality among students. They are against students of general category and would instil fear among students,” Ayush said.

Ranjan Tiwari, a second-year LLB student at LU, alleged that the new UGC regulations put the Articles 14 and 15 of the Indian Constitution under threat.

“The regulations divide in the name of creating equality among students. When there are regulations like the SC/ST Act and anti-ragging laws already in place in universities, new rules will only increase casteism and inequality,” he added.

Harshit Shukla, another student, echoed similar views. “When students live together in hostels, eat together in canteens, there is no need to bring regulations that will only create disharmony,” he added.

Protests were also held at Jai Narain PG College and near the Gandhi statue at GPO Park. Following the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the regulations, students at these sites praised the order.