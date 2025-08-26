Public reps should live up to people’s expectations: UP assembly speaker

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Monday said public representatives should work not only to win elections but to fulfil the trust that the public has reposed in them. The purpose of politics should be to give to the society not to take, he added. Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana addressing the All-India Speakers’ Conference in Delhi on August 25. (Sourced)

Speaking at the All-India Speakers’ Conference at the Delhi Assembly, he said, “We have to fulfil our responsibility ourselves, no one else can do it.” Appreciating the conference, Mahana said, “The ideals, courage, energy and dedication that are required for the public representatives are obtained from such conferences.”

“India is not a country limited to geographical boundaries only, it is an idea, a consciousness and a civilisation that has given the highest ideals of governance, justice and social harmony to the human society. The governance traditions of India are continuing from the ancient period when monarchy or tribal rule was prevalent in other parts of the world. Our country has a strong tradition of social discourse. That’s why India is known as a nation that gave birth and nurtured democracy,” he added.

Quoting late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahana said, “Governments will come and go, parties will be formed and destroyed, but this country should remain. India is not just a piece of land but a living and awakened nation.”

The two days’ conference, which was inaugurated by Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday, was organised to commemorate the centenary of the election of the first Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly Vithalbhai Patel. The event concluded on Monday.