PUC certificates for vehicles in UP to cost more from Jan 1

LUCKNOW The UP transport department has revised the fees for issuing pollution under control (PUC) certificates, with the new rates coming into effect from January 1, 2026. All assistant regional transport officers (administration) have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the new rates at pollution testing centres across UP. (Pic for representation)

The ₹5 increase has been approved under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Online Motor Vehicle Pollution Testing Centre Scheme–2020, according to an order issued by the department on Wednesday.

“The revision is part of a provision that allows an annual increase of 5%, subject to a minimum hike of ₹5, in the prescribed pollution testing charges,” transport commissioner Kinjal Singh said.

As per the revised structure, petrol-operated two-wheelers will be charged ₹70, while three-wheelers and four-wheelers running on petrol, LPG or CNG will have to pay ₹90 for a PUC certificate. The highest charge of ₹120 will apply to diesel vehicles.

District authorities have also been directed to widely publicise the revised charges through electronic media and newspapers to ensure public awareness and prevent overcharging or irregularities at PUC centres. There are around 3000 pollution testing centres across the state.