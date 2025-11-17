Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
Punjab Police probes drone-based terror supply chain in Saharanpur

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 07:12 am IST

In the aftermath of the Delhi blast, security agencies remain on high alert as a suspected new terror module emerges across multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh. Following intensified investigations by the Jammu & Kashmir Police and Gujarat ATS, the Punjab Police has now joined the probe, focusing on a suspected drone-based terror supply chain linked to Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather, who was based in Saharanpur and has been recently arrested.

With clues stretching from Punjab to western UP, intelligence agencies have expanded surveillance and cross-state coordination. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
A local police official confirmed that Punjab Police teams arrived in Saharanpur during the week to trace the alleged drone network suspected of ferrying arms and explosives from Pakistan into India. Officials connected with the investigation are examining whether Pakistani drones delivered explosives and weapons that ultimately reached Dr Adil.

On Saturday, a team from Punjab Police and a central security agency inspected a private hospital on Ambala Road in Saharanpur, gathering documents and digital records related to Dr Adil. Officials are probing whether the doctor acted as a key receiver and distributor of drone-delivered consignments.

The materials are suspected to be part of a sophisticated, white-collar terror network operating silently across Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh. Security agencies suspect that several drone drops along the Punjab border were routed through this network and suspected to have eventually reached Dr Adil.

The alleged network is suspected to have links with previously arrested Khalistani and Babbar Khalsa operatives involved in drone logistics along the border. Officials fear that the supply chain may have extended into multiple states through covert channels.

According to people familiar with the matter, explosives and weapon consignments seized on the Punjab border over the past six months are now being re-examined in connection with the Saharanpur module.

Punjab Police and the BSF had earlier recovered 40 kg RDX, 12 IEDs, 20+ hand grenades and multiple detonators from different districts. Following the Delhi blast, these seizures are being correlated with the nearly 3,000-kg explosives cache discovered in Faridabad.

With clues stretching from Punjab to western UP, intelligence agencies have expanded surveillance and cross-state coordination.

