Purvanchal Board proposes four-lane road linking Ayodhya, Bahraich, Gonda

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 29, 2024 08:22 AM IST

Vice chairman Narendra Singh, who chaired the meeting, emphasised the need for better road connectivity between Ayodhya, Gonda, and Bahraich. He urged officials to prepare a detailed proposal and forward it to the state government for further action.

The Purvanchal Development Board on Thursday recommended the construction of a four-lane road to enhance connectivity between Ayodhya and the districts of Gonda and Bahraich. The proposal aims to improve transportation and stimulate rapid development in the region. Additionally, the Board suggested a similar four-lane road from Siddharth Nagar to Bahraich.

Purvanchal Board proposes four-lane road linking Ayodhya, Bahraich, Gonda

The meeting, held in Ayodhya, brought together members from 28 districts who raised concerns about regional development. Divisional commissioner of Ayodhya, Gaurav Dayal, was also present.

Vice chairman Narendra Singh, who chaired the meeting, emphasised the need for better road connectivity between Ayodhya, Gonda, and Bahraich. He urged officials to prepare a detailed proposal and forward it to the state government for further action.

Singh also advocated for the development of a four-lane road between Siddharthnagar and Bahraich, as part of the broader effort to enhance Purvanchal’s infrastructure.

“Development should not only focus on urban centers like Ayodhya but must also extend to rural areas,” Singh stated, highlighting the need for balanced growth across the region. He also directed officials to expedite the implementation of Ayodhya’s ambitious Ring Road project.

Gaurav Dayal briefed the Board on various ongoing development projects in Ayodhya, including initiatives aimed at transforming the city into a major religious tourism hub.

In addition to infrastructure issues, the meeting addressed concerns from board members on a range of topics, including tourism, animal husbandry, education, fisheries, housing, disaster management, agriculture, water conservation, and women’s empowerment.

Ayodhya Development Authority vice chairman Ashwani Pandey and municipal commissioner Santosh Kumar Sharma also provided updates on the progress of ongoing projects in the city.

