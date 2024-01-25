Purvanchal Expressway mishap: Bus-tanker collision leaves one dead, four injured

In a fog-induced mishap, a bus carrying passengers from Bihar and a tanker collided on Purvanchal Expressway, in Lucknow on Thursday, killing one person and injuring four others. The accident and reduced visibility also led to a pile-up on the expressway. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The helper of the bus, sitting in the front, died on the spot at the time of the accident. The deceased was identified as Surendra Singh, 48, son of Binda Singh, resident of Chakania Damodarpur East Champaran, Bihar,” said Dinesh Chandra Mishra, SHO, Gosaiganj police station.

According to the police, the accident happened around 8 am because of the poor visibility due to fog on Thursday. “Several passengers were trapped in the bus who were then rescued,” the SHO said.

In the accident, many travellers from Bihar were injured, including Abhishek, 32, from Patna, Abhishek, 20, Hasanpur, Bhikhari Bharti, 55, from Chapra and 40-year-old Pramod Kumar of Gopalganj. The injured have been sent to CSC Gosaiganj for treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the trapped passengers were rescued by locals by breaking the windows of the bus.

During the rescue process, the entire stretch was blocked, creating a traffic bottleneck, but later, the police, with the help of cranes, cleared the damaged vehicles and traffic was restored after a few hours.