Purvanchal University NAAC rating upgraded to A+

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University in Jaunpur was recently graded A+ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), making it only the third varsity in the state to be on the list at present. Uttar Pradesh governor and university chancellor Anandiben Patel has congratulated the university on the achievment. The university, which was upgraded to B+ in 2016, got 3.28 CGPA in the third NAAC inspection and assessment (For representation)

Presently, five universities in the state have the highest A++, three have A+, and one A NAAC grading.

Vice-chancellor Prof Vandana Singh, who was appointed to the post only in August, thanked the governor for her guidance, faculty members, officials, staff, students and other stakeholders of the university.

“We will now work hard in the areas that prevented us from getting the highest A++ rating. We were found to be lagging in research and innovation, and leadership and management. We will try to address these areas so that five years later we secure the top rating,” the V-C added.

Established in 1987, the university has over 1,000 colleges affiliated to it and 3.40 lakh students overall.

Meanwhile, the five universities that were graded A++ are Lucknow University (on July 26, 2022), Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University (January 17, 2023), Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut (March 10, 2023), Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly (June 24, 2023) and Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur (November 25, 2023).

The universities with A+ rating are KGMU, Lucknow (February 7, 2023), HBTU Kanpur (June 10, 2023) and Purvanchal University.