Purvanchal will emergeas a medical hub: Modi

LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took pot shots at the previous government in Uttar Pradesh for “ignoring basic medical needs of the people of the Purvanchal region while filling coffers of their families,” and asserted that the region, which became infamous for deaths due to encephalitis, would now emerge as a medical hub under BJP rule.

Addressing a public meeting at the BSA ground in Siddharthnagar after inaugurating nine medical colleges in UP virtually from here, the prime minister said the BJP’s priority was to provide basic facilities to the poor.

Built at a cost of ₹2,329 crore, the medical colleges inaugurated were located in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts.

Modi attacked the previous UPA government at the centre and the Samajwadi Party government in UP, alleging that both neglected eastern UP (Purvanchal region).

“Mere announcements of the establishment of dispensaries were made. For years, the building was not constructed, and if the building was constructed, the equipment was not installed. There was a crisis of doctors and paramedical staff,” he said.

In an apparent attack on the SP government, which ruled the state before the BJP came to power in 2017, he said: “Their cycle of corruption ran 24 hours. There was corruption in medicine and ambulance procurement as well as in appointments. They had the priority of earning for themselves and filling the coffers of their families while for us the priority is to extend basic facilities to the poor.”

“In 2014, the people gave me an opportunity to serve them. To change the prevailing scenario, my government worked day and night. Measures were taken to improve the health services of the country,” emphasised the PM.

Modi said the previous government in UP did not cooperate with the central government and indulged in politics over development projects.

“For the first time in UP’s history, nine medical colleges have been inaugurated in a single day. Why such events did not take place earlier. The reason is they lacked political commitment and priorities,” he added.

These nine medical colleges with 2,500 beds were ready to serve the people of Purvanchal region and had also created job opportunities for more than 5,000 doctors/paramedics. They will also pave way for medical education for youths, he said.

The prime minister said before Independence and also later no importance was given to basic health facilities and people from towns and villages had to rush to cities to avail medical facilities and noted that “dimagi bukhar” (Acute Encephalitis Syndrome) use to grip the region every year, but there was lack of adequate medical facilities in the area.

“The double engine government has worked honestly to ensure that better health services reach the poor. We have launched the new health policy in the country to ensure that the poor get treatment and lives can be saved. Under Ayushman Bharat scheme, 90 lakh people have got free treatment in UP. The treatment of cancer, dialysis and heart disease has also become affordable,” said Modi.

“The previous government constructed only six medical colleges, whereas under the Yogi Adityanath government, 16 new medical colleges have started and work is in progress on 30 medical colleges. The AIIMS at Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur are a bonus for UP,” he said.

Before 2014, the number of medical seats in India was less than 90,000 but in the last seven years 7,000 new seats were added. Till 2017, UP had 1,900 seats, but under the double engine government more than 1,900 seats had been increased, he added.

“This is the mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas.’ When people are healthy and have opportunities, they will contribute to the development of the country, said the Prime Minister.

With more medical colleges coming up, India will have more doctors in the next 10-12 years than it has had in the past over 70 years since Independence, said Modi while addressing the launch function of PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

The nine new medical colleges had been named after noted personalities of the region and in some cases prominent politicians.

The Siddarthnagar medical college had been named after Madhav Prasad Tripathi, a Jansangh leader, who served as the first BJP president of the state after its formation in 1980. In Deoria, the medical college was named after Maharshi Devraha Baba (a noted saint), Ghazipur medical college after Maharshi Vishwamitra, Mirzapur medical college after Maa Vindhyavasini, a manifestation of Goddess Durga, Pratapgarh medical college after Dr Sonelal Patel (founder of BJP ally Apna Dal), Etah medical college after Virangna Avanti Bai Lodhi and Fatehpur college after Jodha Singh Ataiya Thakur Dariyav Singh.