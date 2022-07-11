PVR superplex, Funtura: Lulu's biggest mall launched in Lucknow | 5 points
- Located on the Amar Shaheed Path, Golf City, Lulu Mall will be home to some of the biggest brands in India.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the biggest mall of the LuLu Group International, the Lulu Mall, in Lucknow. He inspected the mall and its key attractions including the mega LuLu Hypermarket and the family entertainment zone Funtura. Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali MA, UP Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and former Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma were also present at the inaugural function. Lulu mall is part of the project announced at the mega investors’ summit organised in Lucknow in February 2018 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated as the chief guest.
With the launch, Lulu Group International now has five malls in the country. The other four are in Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur.
Yusuffali M.A, chairman Lulu Group said, "I met chief minister Yogi Adityanath ji in 2018 and presented the details of the Lulu Lucknow. He instantly said that you start the work, the government will support (you). I would like to thank him and the Government of Uttar Pradesh for all the support."
All you need to know about the mega mall:
- It is Lulu Group’s 235th venture and is the biggest among them. The mega mall is spread over 22 lakh sq feet and is expected to provide direct employment to 4,800 people and indirect employment to around 10,000 people.
- The mall houses 15 fine dining restaurants and cafes, and a mega food court with 25 brand outlets has a seating capacity for 1,600 people.
- A dedicated wedding shopping arena with the choicest jewelry, fashion, and premium watch brands.
- The mall has a dedicated 11-storey parking facility spread over 7 lakh square feet for over 3,000 vehicles. An 11-screen PVR superplex will be launched later this year.
- With one of the largest indoor family entertainment facilities Funtura, the facility has latest entertainment attractions for six-year-olds and 66-year-olds alike.
-
‘52 women cops nabbed 100 criminals in one year’
The Tejaswini scheme, a woman centric safety and empowerment initiative of the northwest district completed one year on Sunday. As part of the scheme, 52 women beat personnel have been instrumental in arresting 100 people, including molesters, bootleggers, robbers, snatchers and auto-lifters over the past year, said Usha Rangani, DCP (northwest). To mark one year of the scheme, the northwest district is celebrating Tejaswini week from July 11 to July 18.
-
DTC bus driver’s wife, ex-wife, daughter arrested for murder conspiracy
Four days after a Delhi Transport Corporation bus driver was shot dead while the DTC driver, Sanjeev Kumar was on his motorcycle along with his 28-year-old wife and eight-year-old son in south-east Delhi's Govindpuri, police on Sunday arrested His wife, Najma, his former wife and his 21-year-old daughter for hatching the murder conspiracy and hiring a contract killer for ₹15 lakh to execute it. The hospital authorities suspected it to be a case of murder and notified the police.
-
Work on 14.7km corridor to decongest NE Delhi kicks off
Around three-and-a-half years after Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for a 14.7km corridor in trans-Yamuna areas, the National Highways Authority of India has started the construction of the project, which will be a part of the National Highway 709B (NH-709B) between Akshardham (Delhi) and Saharanpur Bypass (Uttar Pradesh), officials of the highways authority have confirmed.
-
Shahana Banu's lived on this spot of the pavement for more than 40 years, here in Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti. Shabana Banu died about three weeks ago. An alm seeker like her who lives on this same, Sadiq pave woke up at 5am on hearing Shabana Banu cry in pain. The elderly woman asked him to get her a glass of chai. Banu passed away soon afterwards. A native of Hyderabad, Shabana Banu was a young widow when she arrived in Delhi years ago, with her little boy.
-
2 held for killing Delhi man after ‘arms deal fell through’
A week after a 40-year-old builder and professional shooter, who had alleged links with Delhi gangsters, was shot dead outside the builder, Amit Goel's office at Jwalaheri market near Paschim Vihar, the crime branch of the Delhi Police on Sunday said they have solved the murder and arrested prime suspect Deepanshu Sharma alias Deepak, an associate of the slain builder, from Rohtak in Haryana.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics