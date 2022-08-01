PWD, Lucknow municipal corporation to repair, relay roads in October
The Public Works Department (PWD) and Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) would start repairing and relaying dilapidated roads in October.
While PWD would repair rural roads, the LMC would do so within municipal limits.
Executive engineer, PWD (rural), Anoop Kumar Mishra said, “More than 600 dilapidated roads in Malihabad, Mohanlalganj and Sarojini Nagar, around 823 kilometers in all, would be repaired in October. A detailed ₹731 crore budget plan plan to repair, reconstruct and widen roads has been prepared.”
“There is another proposal to convert the double lane road from Gosainganj to Mohanlalganj into a four lane one. Once this is done, it will be a huge relief to the people. Similarly, roads of Mall, Malihabad, Rahimabad, Nagram, Nigohan, Banthara and Bani localities too would be repaired or reconstructed,” he said.
The road repair and relay proposals have already been sent to the department, he added.
The LMC, too, will repair or relay more than 400 dilapidated roads. More than 40 roads in the municipal limits have been dug up by various agencies like Jal Nigam for various work and during the rainy season, these dug-up roads were causing much hardship to the people, officials said.
“Budget for road repairs has been released,” said mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.
“The funds of corporators too have been released as civic elections are likely around December and the LMC corporators have submitted a long list of work they want to do with their quota,” the mayor added.
Haryana’s health budget rose four times since 2014: Anil Vij
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that the state's health budget was Rs 1,700 crore in 2014 when hVijjoined as the minister and has risen to Rs 6,500 crore now, almost four times. He was speaking at the 'Haryana Chikitsak Gourav Award' ceremony organised by Haryana Medical Council at Kingfisher Tourist Resort in Ambala City. He also felicitated 70 government and private doctors from the state.
Three injured in clash between two groups in Khanna
At least three people suffered injuries in a clash between two groups on Sunday night in Beeja area of Khanna. The injured have been identified as Gurmeet Singh of Beeja and his rivals Kala of Doraha and Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa of Village Rauni. The Khanna police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Gunshot was also reported during the clash. However, no one suffered bullet injuries.
Punjab BJP gears up for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme
Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Sunday met 73 party candidates who contested the February 10 assembly polls and instructed them to start making preparations for the party's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme to mark the 75th Independence Day. Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home. The AAP government is a political outfit which believes in propaganda and publicity, Sharma said.
INSO to contest Rajasthan student body polls: Dushyant Chautala
Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said that his party, Jannayak Janata Party's student wing Indian National Student Organisation will contest the student body polls in Rajasthan scheduled to be held on August 26. The deputy CM said that INSO is celebrating its 20th foundation day in Jaipur on August 5 and coincidently, the state government led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot has announced the election schedule for student body elections.
Tiranga Yatra taken out in Lamhi on Munshi Premchand’s birth anniversary
Tiranga Yatra was taken out from the Subhash Bhavan to Munshi Premchand's birth place in Lamhi to mark his birth anniversary celebration. Tricolour was hoisted at every house in Lamhi village as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Indresh Kumar started the yatra as the crowd raised slogans like, “Bharat Mata ki jai, Vande Mataram, Munshi Premchand amar rahe”.
