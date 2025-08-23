Quick, accessible judicial system needed for good governance: UP CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said a smooth, quick and accessible judicial system was needed to realise the dream of good governance and a developed Uttar Pradesh. He underlined the importance of timely and affordable justice and said 72 lakh cases were disposed of in district and trial courts in 2024. Yogi said over 1.15 crore cases were, however, still pending. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“The faster our pace, the stronger will be the public’s confidence. The government is ready to cooperate at every level,” the CM said while addressing the 42nd convention of the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service Association here. He released the association’s souvenir and announced a ₹50 crore corpus fund for the Judicial Service Association, adding to the ₹10 crore fund created in 2018.

Yogi called the convention “Mahakumbh of Judicial Officers” and said it reflects unity, mutual cooperation, and professional excellence. He said the judiciary was the protector of good governance and reiterated his government’s commitment to its strengthening. The CM welcomed judges, retired judges and judicial officers from across the state.

He said the convention symbolises the collective strength and efficiency of the judiciary. The CM said Uttar Pradesh has the country’s largest high court and this was a matter of prestige for the state.

He lauded the 102-year-old Judicial Service Association for its contributions, expressing confidence that judicial officers will continue to set new benchmarks of unity and efficiency. He referred to the new criminal laws—the Indian Justice Code, Indian Civil Defence Code, and Indian Evidence Act—implemented from July 1, 2024, saying the new framework focuses on a robust justice delivery system and will prove a milestone in strengthening both judiciary and democracy.

Yogi said the state government has sanctioned extensive funds for the high court, including ₹62.41 crore for residences of justices in Prayagraj, ₹117 crore for the Lucknow bench and ₹99 crore for officers and staff housing.

The CM said in-principle approval has also been given for 896 residential units in Prayagraj, along with ₹112.06 crore for a commercial block and ₹44.91 crore for the preservation of the Allahabad high court’s heritage building. He said in addition, ₹1,645 crore has been sanctioned for setting up integrated court complexes in 10 districts that will house district courts, family courts, commercial courts, and motor accident claim tribunals under one roof.

He reaffirmed the state government’s zero tolerance policy towards crimes against women and children, saying 381 POCSO and fast-track courts have been established. Yogi said Uttar Pradesh has fully implemented the Second National Judicial Pay Commission, sanctioning ₹1,092.37 crore for the purpose. The CM said for judicial training and welfare, allocations include ₹54.28 crore for a 400-bedded hostel, ₹14.22 crore for a sports complex, and additional funds for lecture halls, an auditorium, and administrative buildings at the Judicial Training and Research Institute in Lucknow.

He said over ₹387 crore has been sanctioned for Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University, Prayagraj, while 110 gram nyayalayas have been made functional across the state. Emphasising modernisation, Yogi said work is underway on an interoperable criminal justice system integrating e-courts, e-policing, e-prisons, e-prosecution and e-forensics. The CM announced air conditioners for all district judges’ chambers and sanctioned ₹20 crore for CCTV, fire safety, and other security upgrades in district courts.

He also gave in-principle consent for outsourcing disposal clerks to reduce case backlogs. Chief Justice of Allahabad high court Justice Arun Bhansali, Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, Justice Rajan Rai, Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan, senior office-bearers of the Judicial Service Association, retired judges, and judicial officers from across the state attended the event.