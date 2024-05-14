Rahul, Akhilesh assail BJP for ‘ignoring’ farmers, youths

Jhansi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working for “arabpatis” (billionaires ) and ignoring farmers and unemployed youngsters. Addressing a joint rally ( which focused mainly on unemployment and farmers) near the Rani Jhansi fort here, the alliance partners said they would work for the youths and farmers if the INDIA bloc government came to power. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP national president Akhilesh Yadav at a joint rally in Jhansi on Tuesday. (Agency)

In a scathing attack on the ruling party, Rahul said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had snatched the lands of poor farmers in the name of BIDA and defence corridor and transferred them to party members.

“The BJP has waived of loans worth ₹16 lakh crore of 22 billionaires in this country which is 240 times the ₹7000 crore Bundelkhand package which we had brought during the UPA government for the uplift of the farmers . We promise that under the INDIA bloc government, we will waive of all the loans of farmers,” Rahul said while assuring implementation of MSP and insurance claim within 30 days.

Rahul said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were a fight to save the Constituency and added , “No person in this world can change the Constitution of our country. I and Akhilesh will ensure that the sanctity of the Constitution is retained.”

Saying that most of the media had been sold out to industrialists and BJP, Rahul further announced that their government would introduce the Mahalaxmi scheme. Under the scheme, they would transfer ₹1 lakh annually or ₹8,500 per month to a woman of each poor family in the entire country. They would also increase the stipend of ASHA workers from ₹250/- to ₹400/-. “On the morning of July 1, the women of the country will wake up and find ₹8500 being sent to their bank accounts and this will happen each month. No other government in the world has done what we are going to do for the poor and create crores of ‘lakhpatis’ in the country”.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said that the PM wanted all the youth of the country to fry ‘pakoras’ by extracting gas fuel from drains while the GST and demonetisation had led to the closure of thousands of small businesses. He announced that the INDIA bloc government would change the GST rules and ensure that all the graduates get a chance to be inducted into government jobs. He further announced scrapping of the ‘Agniveer’ scheme, terming it as a scheme to favour Adani.

Akhilesh Yadav said that due to the BJP government’s apathy, one lakh farmers had committed suicide, most of them from Bundelkhand. “The time has come when the farmers will break the ego of the BJP,” he said.

Akhilesh too said that the BJP had snatched land from farmers in the name of BIDA and defence corridor while claiming that missiles and bombs would be manufactured, whereas not even a ‘Sutli Bomb’ (fire crackers) was produced.

He further said that the life of the youths was being ruined due to regular cancellation of competitive exams for jobs owing to paper leaks. Everything was becoming expensive, be it fuel, medicines or food. “They have copied our free ration scheme but delivered substandard material. But we assure you that we will give you quality ration and internet data free,” he said.

While claiming that the BJP had ruined the health services in the state created by his party, Akhilesh said, “They forcibly got everyone to take the Covid vaccine and now it is causing heart problems. Even the company has withdrawn the vaccines from the market.”

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Akhilesh said, “They are only doing ‘man marzi ki baat’ (free will talk) whereas they have to listen to the Constitution first.”

Later on, while interacting with the media, Akhilesh said, “The BJP is entangled in its own negative narrative. It is like the old saying that one falls in the pit that he digs for others, so 140 crore people are making it cry for 140 seats”.

On reservation for Muslims, he said that it would all take place as per the Constitution . ( With agency input)