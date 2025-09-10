Rahul Gandhi’s two-day visit to Rae Bareli begins on Wednesday

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will reach his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli on Wednesday on a two-day visit, during which he will hold meetings with booth-level workers of Harchandpur and Unchahar assembly constituencies and unveil the ‘Ashok Stambh’ in the Sadar assembly constituency. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will return to Rae Bareli on Thursday. (FILE PHOTO)

He will also participate in the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai said, “Rahulji is coming to his parliamentary constituency. Our workers are excited and a grand welcome will be given to Rahulji at Lucknow Airport. He has a list of programmes, meetings scheduled for his two-day visit.”

This will be Rahul Gandhi’s seventh official visit to Rae Bareli after winning the Lok Sabha seat in 2024.

He will reach Lucknow airport from Delhi around 9.30 am on Wednesday and head straight to Dedauli in Harchandpur assembly constituency at around 9:45am by road.

He will hold a meeting with the party’s booth level workers between 11am and 12 noon at a resort in Dedauli (Harchandpur). Thereafter, he will hold a meeting with Prajapati community representatives from 12:15pm to 1:15pm at a hotel in Rae Bareli.

He will unveil the Ashok Stambh at around 1.25pm

at the Gora Bazaar crossing. Later, he will reach the Bhuemau Guest House and will leave for Mulihamau at around 3pm where he will participate in a tree plantation drive at Amar Shaheed Veer Pasi Van Gram.

He will leave for Batohi, Unchahar, by road at 4:10pm where he will hold another meeting with booth level workers of Unchahar assembly constituency. Rahul Gandhi will stay overnight at the NTPC Guest House in Unchahar.

On Thursday, he will meet with public representatives and delegations at NTPC Guest House.

He will leave for Rae Bareli to attend the DISHA meeting at Bachat Bhawan at 12 noon. Next, he will proceed to the Fursatganj airstrip from where he will leave for Delhi around 2.40pm by a special flight.

Meanwhile, UPCC president Ajay Rai hit back at UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh’s social media post about ‘Pind Daan’ and holidays of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

“The BJP people have lost their mental balance, they are scared even by the shadow of Rahul Gandhiji. Their people are following Rahulji, this shows how scared they are of him. Those doing vote-chori and attaining constitutional posts, this has been completely exposed by our leader Rahul Gandhi,” Rai said.

Rahul Gandhi’s previous visit in July was cancelled due to “unavoidable circumstances”. Before that, he visited Rae Bareli on April 29 and participated in the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting along with some other programmes.