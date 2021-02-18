'Rail roko' protest in UP peaceful, no law and order situation reported: Police
The rail roko agitation by farmers was peaceful in Uttar Pradesh, said Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order UP Police.
"Kisan Andolan' in UP peaceful so far. Neither any law & order situation have been reported nor 'rail roko' agitation anywhere till 11 am. We're ensuring that no anti-social elements in the garb of farmers ruin peaceful protest. Police instructed to take strict action against them," Kumar told ANI.
Meanwhile many incidents of protesters blocking trains are reported from several parts of the country.
In Palwal of Haryana, Jammu's Channi Himat area, and Fatehpur Sahib of Punjab - protesters were seen on railway tracks protesting against the new farm laws.
Railways have deployed 20 additional companies of the Railway Protection Special Force in view of the protest.
The farmers union had said the rail roko agitation will be done in a peaceful manner and food with refreshments will be provided to people stranded due to the protest.
After the tractor rally and 'chakka jaam', 'rail roko' is the next major protest by the farmers against the three farm laws.
Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
