Rain likely for two more days as Mela works near deadline

The city on Saturday experienced a sudden change in weather. Light showers in the morning posed some hurdle in the preparations for the Mahakumbh starting next month. (Anil Kumar Maurya)

According to the chief engineer (Prayagraj) of the public works department, AK Diwedi, around 550 workers laid checkered plates at the Mahakumbh venue on Saturday amid the showers. “The sudden change in weather did pose some problem, but Mela work is expected to be completed by December 31 as per instruction given by the UP CM,” he said.

As per him, most of the works of PWD had been completed and currently laying of checkered plates on Gata Marg in the Mela area was being completed.

Weather expert and former faculty member in the Department of Geography of Allahabad University Prof BN Mishra said change in weather was due to setting in of western disturbance expected to continue for next two to three days. “Hail was witnessed in northern district of UP including Rampur, Moradabad and Bareilly, which was an indication of further worsening of weather. This is a temperate cyclone which has a life of two to three days. However, if successive cyclones lineup one after the other, known a family cyclone, weather could remain rough for the next 10 days,” he added.

Also, the superintending engineer of power department, Manoj Gupta said almost all the works in Mela area had been completed and if the weather remained pleasant the remaining work would also be completed before deadline.