Rain’s not done yet. Met asks parts of U.P. to expect another spell on January 8 and 9

The state capital experienced rain for the second time in five days of the new year. On Friday, Lucknow received 6.6 mm of rain, while it got the first showers of the new year on Wednesday. People out on a wet, cold and foggy evening at Marine Drive, in Lucknow, on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Rain, overcast conditions coupled with Westerly Winds increased the misery of citizens as the day temperature dropped markedly. The poor and the homeless particularly bore the brunt of brutally cold conditions.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the state capital were 16 and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“Dense to very dense fog gripped most parts of the state resulting in reduced visibility. The maximum temperature plunged by a few notches below normal that intensified the winter chill,” said Mohd Danish, in-charge of Lucknow Met office.

The forecast for Lucknow is mainly clear sky and dense fog in the morning. Day and night temperatures will be around 17 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The forecast for the state is mostly dry weather over West-U.P. and rain/thundershowers at isolated places over East U.P.

“Expect another spell of rain to lash some parts of U.P. on January 8 and 9,” Danish said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the morning in isolated pockets over West and East Uttar Pradesh between January 6 to 9.

On Friday (at 8:30 am), very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, dense fog in some parts of West UP. In East UP, visibility in Gorakhpur dropped to 25 meters, Bahraich 50m, Sultanpur and Prayagraj to 200 meters each and in West UP, visibility dropped at Bareilly and Jhansi to 50m each.

Muzaffarnagar remained the coldest place in U.P. with maximum and minimum temperatures of 10.8 (7.6 degrees Celsius below normal) and 4.7 degrees Celsius, respectively. Due to dense fog, day temperatures in several UP cities were below normal, so people felt the intense cold.

Minimum temperatures were appreciably below normal at many places over West Uttar Pradesh. Minimum temperature at Meerut was 8.2 degrees Celsius, Bareilly 10.5, Bahraich 11.4, Jhansi and Sultanpur 11.6, Gorakhpur 11.9 and Varanasi 13 degrees Celsius.