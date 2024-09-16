Rainy days ahead: Heavy to moderate showers to lash Uttar Pradesh in next 48 hours

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow Meteorological Office issued a forecast on Monday predicting moderate to heavy rainfall across the state for the next two days (September 17 and 18). The monsoon trough at mean sea level is currently passing through Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, and the centre of a deep depression over the Gangetic plains of West Bengal and Jharkhand, extending southeastwards to the northeast Bay of Bengal. The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Sonbhadra, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, and adjoining areas. (Sourced)

The state forecast indicates rain and thundershowers are very likely in many parts of the state, with strong surface winds (20-30 kmph) expected over East UP. The IMD has also issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, along with thunderstorms and lightning in some areas.

Manish R. Ranalkar, director of the Lucknow Meteorological Office, said, “The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Sonbhadra, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, and adjoining areas.”

The forecast for Lucknow predicts a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 31°C and 26°C, respectively.

As for the deep depression over the Gangetic plains of West Bengal, it moved slowly west-northwestward at a speed of 8 kmph during the past six hours and was centered at 0830 hrs IST on Monday over the Gangetic plains and adjoining Jharkhand, near latitude 23.1°N and longitude 86.7°E. It was located about 40 km southeast of Purulia (West Bengal), 50 km southwest of Bankura (West Bengal), 60 km east-northeast of Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), and 140 km east of Ranchi (Jharkhand). The depression is likely to continue moving west-northwestward and weaken into a depression over the next 12 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the state capital were recorded at 33.7°C and 26.5°C, respectively. Bahraich recorded 33.6 mm of rainfall, while Prayagraj reported a maximum temperature of 5.9°C.

16% rain deficit in U.P. East

LUCKNOW: With just two weeks left for the southwest monsoon to retreat from Uttar Pradesh, the state has recorded near-average rainfall, with an 8% deficit. According to a bulletin from the Lucknow Met Office, the rain deficit in East UP stands at 16%, while West UP has a 5% surplus.

Uttar Pradesh received 640.4 mm of rainfall, compared to the average of 698.1 mm, resulting in an 8% deficit. The East UP region recorded 619.8 mm of rainfall, against an average of 740.9 mm, a deficit of 16%. In contrast, West UP received 669.9 mm of rainfall, exceeding the average of 638.1 mm by 5%.”