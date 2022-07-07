Raj Babbar gets 2-year prison term in 1996 poll case; interim bail granted
The MP/MLA court here on Thursday awarded a two-year prison term to actor-cum-politician Raj Babbar in a 26-year-old case for assaulting polling officers during voting for the general election in Lucknow on May 2, 1996.
Raj Babbar, however, got interim bail and will challenge the MP/MLA court order in the sessions court. Babbar was present in court when the verdict was pronounced. The court also imposed a fine of ₹6,500 on him.
In the 1996 general election, Samajwadi Party candidate Raj Babbar contested the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat against the BJP’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee who went on to win by a huge margin in the 1996 Lok Sabha polls.
Additional chief judicial magistrate (MP/MLA court) Ambrish Kumar Srivastava passed the order on Thursday. The court had completed hearing in the case on June 24 and had reserved the order then.
Polling officer Srikrishna Singh Rana on May 2, 1996, had lodged an FIR against Raj Babbar, Arvind Yadav and unidentified persons for assaulting polling staff at polling booth number 192/103 under Wazirganj police station limits in Lucknow. During hearing of the case, Arvind Yadav died.
In the FIR, Babbar was accused of assaulting Srikrishna Singh and Shiv Kumar Singh when they were having food outside the polling booth after voting was over.
Babbar had assaulted the polling staff on the pretext of facilitating bogus voting.
During the hearing, Srikrishna Singh Rana, Shiv Kumar Singh, Manoj Srivastava and two others recoded their statements
-
At Sassoon hospital patients suffer, staff overburdened as info system shuts down
On the second day since shutting down of its healthcare management information system, Sassoon General hospital is reeling under the chaos caused by its offline system which was started to bring relief to overburdened hospital staff and ease serpentine hospital queues. However, hospital management refuted all such claims. Doctors and hospital staff are questioning why another system wasn't put in place before shutting down the existing HMIS system.
-
NGO rescues 80 avians from stressful conditions in Agra, Mathura
The Wildlife SOS alone rescued over 80 birds from in and around the Agra and Mathura districts in May and June, informed a press statement released by the public relations office of Wildlife SOS on Thursday. “The birds were rescued from dire situations such as heat exhaustion, dehydration, heat strokes, injuries and dog attacks after people reached out to the NGO's Agra rescue helpline number,” the statement informed.
-
NEP 2020 aims to give golden shape to nation’s edu system: Pradhan
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the National Education Policy 2020 aimed at giving a golden shape to the future of country's education system. Pradhan was delivering the welcome speech in the inaugural session of three-day conference—Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam—of educationists on National Education Policy in Varanasi.
-
Presidential election: Droupadi Murmu to visit Lucknow, SBSP skips meeting for opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha
Bharatiya Janata Party strategists got ready to extend a warm welcome to National Democratic Alliance presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who arrives in Lucknow on Friday. On the eve of her visit, a key ally of the main opposition Samajwadi Party remained away when joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha visited the Uttar Pradesh state capital on Thursday. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has already announced support to Murmu.
-
Yogi Adityanath lauds PM Modi for emergence of new Kashi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Kashi's development journey started eight years ago under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and transformed the city into new Kashi, which the entire world is seeing today. Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a programme in Varanasi where PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple projects. Yogi Adityanath said that immense development was carried out in Kashi during the last eight years.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics