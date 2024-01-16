Rajnath lauds soldiers for patriotism, loyalty to Constitution

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said patriotism, courage, humanity and loyalty towards the Indian Constitution are the four most important qualities of a soldier. Defence minister Rajnath Singh addressing a gathering at ‘Shaurya Sandhya’, a military and combat display event that marked the conclusion of the 76th Army Day celebrations at Surya Khel Parisar in Lucknow on Jan 15. (HT photo)

“The Indian military’s devotion towards the Constitutional values is incomparable and recognised by all,” he said while addressing a gathering at ‘Shaurya Sandhya’, a military and combat display event that marked the conclusion of the 76th Army Day celebrations at Surya Khel Parisar here.

“The Indian government is resolute in strengthening the Indian Army. The ministry of finance, without any hesitation, releases funds sought by the ministry of defence. It shows the government’s dedication towards soldiers,” Rajnath added. On the occasion, he launched a themed postal cover and also felicitated those who were conferred Sena Medals during the parade earlier in the day.

Display of ‘daredevilry’

A thrilling display by Dare Devils motorcycle team of the Indian Army led by Major Dishant Kataria and Lieutenant Dimple Singh Bhatti had the audience hold their breath while they performed.

The riders stood atop their bikes sans handlebars and steered the vehicle across the field. Even more dangerous stunts like double cross, wheelies, jumping through rings fire, and over each other (performed by Captain Kataria), balancing on a ladder atop the bike also mesmerised the audience.

Free fall from 8K ft

A combat free fall from 8,000 feet was carried out the commandos of the 50 (Independent) Para Brigade. They also demonstrated how they rappel down ropes from aircraft when they have to reach an obscure terrain.

Mixed martial arts

An exciting martial arts display also marked the Shaurya Sandhya evening. It included Kalaripayattu (martial art developed in Kerala), Gatka (a form of martial art associated primarily with Sikhs) and a performance by North East warriors showing hand-to-hand combat, fire tricks, among other things.

Stunts on horseback

The Remount Veterinary Corps, riding on eight horses, streaked across the Surya Khel Parisar field, showcasing tent pegging, trick riding and impressive aim as they hit their targets while still on the move.