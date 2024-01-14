Matter of pride that Army Day Parade being held in Lucknow: Rajnath Singh

It is a matter of pride that the 76th Army Day Parade is being held in Lucknow this year, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday as he lauded the Army for organising a mesmerising symphony band concert on the eve of the big event to be organised on Monday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh with Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and top Army officials on the eve of the 76th Army Day Parade, in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT Photo)

This is only the second time that the Army Day Parade is taking place outside Delhi. The first such instance was in Bengaluru.

Rajnath Singh also attended the Swagat Samaroh held at the GOC-in-C’s (General Officer Commanding-in-Chief) residence here. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the Swagat Samaroh where the dignitaries saw a display of combat skills, martial arts, and fly-past displays of military aircraft.

Besides, the Samaroh presented an opportunity to the awardees of Investiture Ceremony, Central Command, Veterans’ Day and those Veer Naris who would be felicitated at the parade to meet the defence minister, chief minister, and governor Anandiben Patel, as well as Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande.

In the evening, 7500 people gathered at Ambedkar Park to watch the Army Band Symphony’s performance as an over-80 member orchestra took the stage for the event.

Despite the biting cold, Lucknowites scrambled to get a good view of the majestic symphony band on the stage. They played patriotic songs, some written by officers in the orchestra themselves and some from films and great Indian songwriters. There was also a Bollywood song medley. The Army Band Symphony showcase was the last large-scale event before the 76th Army Day Parade.

Earlier in the day, the 8th Armed Forces Veterans’ Day was commemorated at the Surya Officers’ Institute after a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Smritika War Memorial where General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani and other senior officers paid homage to bravehearts who laid down their lives for the nation.

At the commemoration at the institute, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak applauded the courage and valour of the Indian Army, adding that the Indian Armed Forces have always given a befitting reply to any threat to our nation’s sovereignty.