Rajnath Singh to inaugurate BrahMos complex in Lucknow on May 11

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the BrahMos Missile complex in Lucknow on May 11. Rajnath Singh made the announcement while interacting with people at the Prabuddh Jan Sammelan in Indira Nagar on Sunday. (FILE PHOTO)

He made the announcement while interacting with people at the Prabuddh Jan Sammelan in Indira Nagar on Sunday.

“The BrahMos missile, manufactured in Lucknow, will not only be used in India but also exported to other countries,” he said.

He also stated that the day will come soon when the people of PoK (Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir) will demand integration with India.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture of the Indian and Russian governments for manufacturing missiles.

The complex has come up in Sarojini Nagar area in Lucknow node of the Uttar Pradesh defence industrial corridor.

Initially, 100 missiles will be manufactured here and production will be ramped up to missiles worth ₹900 crore in the next five to seven years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Defence Corridor project on November 21, 2021 in Jhansi.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is spearheading the defence corridor project.

India has increased its defence exports to ₹24,000 crore and aims to take it to ₹50,000 crore by 2029, the defence minister said.

Rajnath Singh further said, “From the open platform of Jan Samvad, the demand for merging PoK with India is being raised. The Muslim League had raised the demand for the creation of Pakistan from Lucknow itself and today the time has come to merge PoK with India.”

Speaking about development work in his constituency, he said, “The construction of the 4-kilometer ring road has eased traffic congestion, with approximately two lakh vehicles passing through it daily. The surrounding areas have also seen rapid development. The Gomti Nagar railway station will be developed into one of Asia’s most beautiful stations.”

“Land prices in Lucknow are now among the top 10 cities globally. Additionally, 100 open gyms will be set up, and community centers, libraries, and old-age care centers are being constructed in all five assembly constituencies,” Singh said.

“I accept the truth that more should have been done (for Lucknow). You elected me as MP for the third time and I have been performing the duties of home minister and defence minister for 11 years continuously.”

When a demand was raised for the construction of a road in Keshav Nagar, Rajnath Singh directed the BJP’s Lucknow North MLA Neeraj Bora to get it done.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak applauded Rajnath Singh’s efforts in developing Lucknow.

Prominent among the others present on the occasion included BJP metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi, MLCs Mukesh Sharma, Ramchandra Pradhan and senior BJP leaders.