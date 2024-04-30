Rajnath’s chariot highlights 54K cr development projects

A chariot that took defence minister Rajnath Singh from the state BJP headquarters in Hazratganj to the district collectorate in Lucknow became the focal point of his nomination procession as it drew the attention of hundreds of onlookers. Defence minister and BJP candidate for Lucknow Rajnath Singh on his way to file his nomination papers in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The chariot served as a platform for the defence minister to highlight a series of significant development projects valued at ₹54,000 crore in the state capital.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Various multipurpose schemes aimed at transforming Lucknow and its surrounding regions into a hub of modern infrastructure and technology were also highlighted. Among them was the newly launched Terminal 3 at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, which promises to increase passenger capacity and boost connectivity in the area. Also, BrahMos Missile, a DRDO lab and Outer Ring Road were shown.

The procession featured a massive turnout of community groups, political figures, and local organisations. BJP MLA Pankaj Singh walked alongside the chariot, rallying supporters and engaging with workers, while senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh led from the front.

The procession was welcomed at several places by members of various social groups, including the transgender community. North Assembly MLA Neeraj Bora welcomed the procession with Pushpa Varsha. Members of Parvatiya, Bengali, Sikh, Sindhi, Minority, Christian and Sahu communities, Shri Shyam Parivar, Ahile Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal, Adarsh Vyapar Mandal, Uttar Pradesh Adarsh Vyapar Mandal, Vaishya Mahasammelan, Uttar Pradesh Vyapar Mandal and Lucknow Chicken Handicraft Organisation greeted the procession with enthusiasm.

In a colourful display, the Sindhi society welcomed the chariot with a traditional Dandiya dance in front of Moti Mahal. Refreshments and water bottles were distributed to the participants at key points.