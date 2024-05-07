Ram Gopal finds flaw in Ram temple, U.P. CM says it show SP’s anti-Hindu mindset

Samajwadi Party (SP)’s chief national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday said the “Ram temple in Ayodhya is ‘bekaar’ (useless) because it has not been constructed as per “Vastu” (traditional Hindu system of architecture). Senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav made the remarks in Saifai. (HT file)

The comment evoked a blistering attack by U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath in all his election rallies throughout the day in which he said: “Muslims would not have tolerated such a remark.” In the morning, Ram Gopal Yadav reached Saifai--the Yadav family’s ancestral village in Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency— to cast his vote for the third phase Lok Sabha polls.

When reporters asked him why opposition leaders did not go to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said: “Hum roz Ram ke darshan karte hain.....wo (Ayodhya temple) to bekar ka mandir hai......Mandir aise nahin banaye jaate hai......purane mandir dekhiye.....north aur south ke mandir dekhiye.....vastu ke hisab se uska (Ram Temple) naksha galat hai....” (I pray to Ram daily....the Ram temple at Ayodhya is useless....Temples are not built like that......see old temples built in north and south....its (Ram Temple) map is not up to the mark as per Vastu).”

Condemning Yadav’s remarks on Ram temple, CM Yogi Adityanath said it was both ‘Ram Virodhi’ and ‘Hindu Virodhi’ (against Ram and against Hindus). Yogi attacked Yadav, the Samajwadi Party and the INDIA bloc over the comments at his rallies in Sitapur and Bahraich and also at a press conference in Lucknow.

“They (SP leaders) are those who fired at Ram Bhakt.....denied the very existence and divine supremacy of Lord Ram......It is thus useless to expect from them that they will respect icons of Hindu faith,” Yogi said.

“His statement exposes the anti-Hindu mindset of not only the SP but also of the Congress and INDI alliance,” the CM said. “Ram Gopal Yadav’s remark is an insult to the Sanatana faith of millions of Ram devotees. The faith of those who have dedicated their entire lives to the Ram Temple is being attacked. Indian society cannot accept this at all,” the CM said, adding that the intention behind the statement was to hurt people’s feelings.

“These people are not only playing with the faith of India for vote bank but are also challenging the divine authority of Lord Shri Ram. History is witness to the fact that whoever has challenged the divine authority has faced misfortune,” Yogi said.

He continued, “A magnificent temple of Ram Lala has been constructed in Ayodhya, yet the national general secretary of the Samajwadi Party has deemed the temple construction ‘worthless.’ Had he made similar remarks about a Muslim, it would not have been tolerated, but when it comes to you, he says whatever comes to his mind. Can you accept this?”