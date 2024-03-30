Ram Lalla dons summer clothing

LUCKNOW: With the arrival of the summer season and increasing temperatures, Shri Ram Lalla has begun wearing comfortable cotton attire, as revealed in a social media post by Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday. Head priest demands installation of air-conditioners (Sourced)

“The vastra (dress material) that Prabhu (God) is wearing today is made of handloom cotton ‘malmal’, dyed with natural indigo, and adorned with ‘gotta’ flowers,” the Trust posted on X, tagging the designer of Shri Ram Lalla, Manish Tripathi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, told ANI, “Due to the rising temperature, Lord Ram Lalla has been adorned with cotton clothes to minimise the effects of the heat. After the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, Ram Lalla was placed inside the temple. There is no fan or air-conditioner in the sanctum sanctorum until now, and air-conditioners should be installed inside the garbhagriha.”

He emphasised the need for proper arrangements for devotees during the summer, especially considering the increasing temperatures and the influx of thousands of devotees for darshan of the deity.

“It was heartening to witness Lord Ram Lalla wearing comfortable cotton attire. We were elated to have the divine darshan in handloom clothing,” said Gaurav and Koustav, first-time devotees who travelled from Pune with their mother for the darshan on Saturday.

In a post shared on X, another devotee expressed, “This thoughtful decision honours tradition while ensuring comfort amidst the summer heat. Applause for the switch to handloom cotton with natural indigo dye – a beautiful and sustainable choice! Jai Shri Ram!”

(With inputs from ANI)