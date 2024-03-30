 Ram Lalla dons summer clothing - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ram Lalla dons summer clothing

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 30, 2024 09:13 PM IST

“Due to the rising temperature, Lord Ram Lalla has been adorned with cotton clothes to minimise the effects of the heat,” says chief priest.

LUCKNOW: With the arrival of the summer season and increasing temperatures, Shri Ram Lalla has begun wearing comfortable cotton attire, as revealed in a social media post by Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday.

Head priest demands installation of air-conditioners (Sourced)
Head priest demands installation of air-conditioners (Sourced)

“The vastra (dress material) that Prabhu (God) is wearing today is made of handloom cotton ‘malmal’, dyed with natural indigo, and adorned with ‘gotta’ flowers,” the Trust posted on X, tagging the designer of Shri Ram Lalla, Manish Tripathi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, told ANI, “Due to the rising temperature, Lord Ram Lalla has been adorned with cotton clothes to minimise the effects of the heat. After the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, Ram Lalla was placed inside the temple. There is no fan or air-conditioner in the sanctum sanctorum until now, and air-conditioners should be installed inside the garbhagriha.”

He emphasised the need for proper arrangements for devotees during the summer, especially considering the increasing temperatures and the influx of thousands of devotees for darshan of the deity.

“It was heartening to witness Lord Ram Lalla wearing comfortable cotton attire. We were elated to have the divine darshan in handloom clothing,” said Gaurav and Koustav, first-time devotees who travelled from Pune with their mother for the darshan on Saturday.

In a post shared on X, another devotee expressed, “This thoughtful decision honours tradition while ensuring comfort amidst the summer heat. Applause for the switch to handloom cotton with natural indigo dye – a beautiful and sustainable choice! Jai Shri Ram!”

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On