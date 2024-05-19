Ram Lalla has decided to give PM third term: U.P. CM

Attacking the SP and Congress, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said the INDI alliance is a warning sign and that the ruling party will not let Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s soul come alive. Addressing a rally at Patti Narendrapur in Jaunpur’s Shahganj in favour of BJP candidate Kripashankar Singh on Sunday, he said, “Ram Lalla has decided to hand over power to his devotee (PM Modi) for the third time.” Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Asserting that his government will continue eliminating mafia from U.P., he said BJP MLAs and MPs will bring so much development to the district that the world will come to Jaunpur.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“At the time of the terror attack in Ayodhya, there was SP government in the state and Congress government at the Centre. These people were in the government even during the attacks on Sankat Mochan, Ayodhya, Varanasi and Lucknow courts,” Yogi added.

“During the SP rule, goons used to eat ration and in the BJP government, 80 crore people are getting free ration,” the CM said. BJP candidate Kripashankar Singh, U.P. minister Girish Chand Yadav and MLA Ramesh Singh were among those present at the rally.