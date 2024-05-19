 Ram Lalla has decided to give PM third term: U.P. CM - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ram Lalla has decided to give PM third term: U.P. CM

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
May 19, 2024 09:17 PM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath warns against INDI alliance, vows to prevent resurgence of Aurangzeb's soul. Promises continued mafia elimination and development in Jaunpur.

Attacking the SP and Congress, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said the INDI alliance is a warning sign and that the ruling party will not let Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s soul come alive. Addressing a rally at Patti Narendrapur in Jaunpur’s Shahganj in favour of BJP candidate Kripashankar Singh on Sunday, he said, “Ram Lalla has decided to hand over power to his devotee (PM Modi) for the third time.”

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Asserting that his government will continue eliminating mafia from U.P., he said BJP MLAs and MPs will bring so much development to the district that the world will come to Jaunpur.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“At the time of the terror attack in Ayodhya, there was SP government in the state and Congress government at the Centre. These people were in the government even during the attacks on Sankat Mochan, Ayodhya, Varanasi and Lucknow courts,” Yogi added.

“During the SP rule, goons used to eat ration and in the BJP government, 80 crore people are getting free ration,” the CM said. BJP candidate Kripashankar Singh, U.P. minister Girish Chand Yadav and MLA Ramesh Singh were among those present at the rally.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Ram Lalla has decided to give PM third term: U.P. CM

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On