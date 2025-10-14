Ram Lalla’s sanctum consecrated by Yogi in 2020 nears completion in Ayodhya

Devotees will soon be able to have darshan of the sanctum sanctorum at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, as its construction is progressing rapidly, temple sources said on Monday. The site is where chief minister Yogi Adityanath consecrated the statues of deities from the debris of the Babri Masjid on March 25, 2020. Ram Lalla (PTI)

The structure will be enclosed with a transparent glass cover, enabling visitors to see the revered spot. The plinth beam casting has been completed, and the roof casting is expected to start shortly.

As the Ram Mandir and adjoining temples near completion, work on the sanctum sanctorum has also gathered pace. The plinth beam work, which began around six weeks ago, is now finished. About 14 columns will be erected on the site, covered with wood and unbreakable glass to protect the structure while allowing visibility for devotees.

The construction, located within the Ramjanmabhoomi complex near the police post and boundary wall, has been assigned to Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the firm building the main temple. The work is being carried out under the supervision of Tata Consulting Engineers.

The Ram Temple Trust has also drawn up a plan to allow devotees to view the exact site associated with Ram Lalla, where chief minister Yogi Adityanath performed the consecration at the start of temple construction.

Officials said the foundation has been prepared and the roof casting will begin soon after structural work is complete. However, the completion of the entire construction is likely to take time, as the sanctum sanctorum is being built with reinforced concrete, and the temple construction committee has not yet set a deadline for this project.