Ram Mandir: Trust sets Dec 2023 deadline for enthroning Ram Lalla

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has set a deadline to enthrone Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by December 2023 to allow devotees to worship the deity and start placement work of stones for this work by January next year.

After completing foundation work of the temple, the Trust has started the second phase of construction. In this phase, the plinth of the temple will be constructed.

According to the Trust, above the foundation, a one-and- a-half-metre thick raft is being placed. Above this raft, the plinth will be constructed in which Mirzapur stone granite will be used. Following it, placement work of stones for sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir will start.

“Placement work of stones will start from January next (2022),” said a member of the Trust. “The Trust has set a target of enthroning Ram Lalla in sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir by December 2023,” he added.

Chiselling of around 60 percent of the stones to be used in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple has been completed. The remaining stones are being chiselled. Around 12 artisans from Rajasthan have reached Ayodhya for this work. The Trust will soon increase the number of artisans to expedite the process of chiselling of stones.

According to a study carried out by the Trust, the number of devotees is expected to increase fivefold after Ram Mandir comes up in Ayodhya. To face this situation, the Trust is developing infrastructure in the temple town. A new road up to Ram Mandir has been proposed starting from Birla Dharamshala and passing from behind Sugreev Quila.

Larsen and Toubro is carrying out construction work of the Ram Mandir. The Tata Consulting Engineers is working as project management consultant and is assisting Larsen and Toubro in the construction work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over “Bhoomi Pujan” of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5 last year. Apart from Ram Mandir, a total of 124 projects worth ₹20,107 crore are also under way for the development of Ayodhya and 79 of them will be completed by December 15 this year.