Ram Temple consecration: Land, air, water—all secured for the mega event

Maintaining a stringent watch over every activity in Ayodhya, special forces and central paramilitary personnel, armed with sophisticated weapons, are conducting patrols on the roads. In addition, barriers have been strategically placed to limit the movement of vehicles, and each vehicle undergoes comprehensive checks before being permitted entry into the temple town, senior police officials said. View of the Ram Temple ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Sunday. (PTI)

“The security arrangements entail the involvement of over 20,000 officials and personnel from central security agencies, along with state security and police agencies. This heightened security measure is designed to ensure the safety and controlled access in the temple town ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol,” they emphasised.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“Strategically positioned around the main temple complex are over a dozen snipers, while uniformed personnel are deployed for rooftop duties, along riverbanks, and on boats in the middle of the Saryu River. Helicopters are patrolling the sky, and drones are flown to maintain aerial vigilance. Anti-drone systems have been installed to neutralise any unwanted flying objects,” they said.

“Additionally, a contingent of paramilitary and police forces conducts foot patrols, passing through marketplaces and crowded areas,” they added.

The security features also encompass round-the-clock surveillance facilitated by artificial intelligence-enabled 10,000 closed-circuit television cameras.

“To ensure the seamless completion of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, a three-dimensional security system has been implemented in land, water, and air,” stated Prashant Kumar, Director General (DG) of Law and Order.

Sharing further details, another officer privy to the development said that in addition to the visible deployment, security measures have been extended through virtual means. “Dedicated teams are maintaining cyber vigilance over activities on various social media platforms. Additionally, cybercrime experts are monitoring online criminal activities,” he said.

Besides prime minister Narendra Modi, nearly 8,000 VIP guests, including country’s top politicians, Hindu outfits officer-bearers, saints, industrialists, social activists, sportspersons, film stars, media giants and other dignitaries, will remain present in Ayodhya to become witness the event on Monday.