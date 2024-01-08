Ram temple consecration shoots up demand for Ramayan Mandalis

The Pran Pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of Ram Lalla is music to the ears of the Ramayan mandalis (troupes) of the state capital as the demand for their talent has shot up in light of the January 22 Ayodhya event, resulting in heavy bookings in Lucknow from January 20 to 24. Over 15 professional and more than 80 part- time mandalis recite the Sundarkand in various temples of the state capital. (SOURCED)

With almost all the Ramayan, Sundarkand and Bhajan mandalis of the state capital booked on January 20, 21, 22 and 23, their fee has almost doubled and they say they have no window left to accept fresh bookings for these dates.

“A mandali charges between ₹10,000-15,000 on usual days but this time the demand has shot up. Some of the mandlis are demanding ₹35,000 on of January 22,” said Dheeraj Saxena, president of Patel Nagar Om Sewa Samiti temple here

With the demand soaring, some of the temples like Mauni Baba temple have called mandlis from the neighbouring Barabanki district for recitation of Sundarkand at the shrine.

A temple manager said, “Yes, the rates of mandlis have suddenly shot up, so we have decided to call mandlis from Unnao.”

Such is the fervour that some of these musical groups will begin their devotional rendition at 4am and continue till 10pm.

A number of VVIPs have planned Sundarkand and bhajan sessions at their residence, temples and establishments on the occasion.

For instance, former deputy chief minister and Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Sharma has organised Sundarkand Path at his residence by a mandali on January 22 morning.

The same mandali will also recite Sundarkand at the residence of deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in the evening hours.

“I have no scope for fresh bookings on January 21, 22 and 23. I have got bookings at five places on these dates at various places. Most of these are VVIP bookings,” said Gopal Krishna Mishra, a top Sundarkand and Bhajan singer of the state capital.

Similarly, Anil Kumar Dubey, another Sundarkand and bhajan singer, said, “I have five bookings per day for reciting Sundarkand on January 20, 21, 22 and 23. These bookings are at the residence, temples and commercial establishments of clients. Sundarkand is an important part of the holy book “the Ramayana” composed by the saint Valmiki.”

“I am overbooked from January 20 to 24 , it’s a good sign that people are coming back to the roots of Ram. With the consecration at Lord Shri Ram temple, people have suddenly started taking pride in hosting religious events which they used to avoid earlier. Some of them used to organise religious events clandestinely as if they were committing a crime, but now they feel pride in performing puja openly. This is a welcome change in the psyche of the common man,” another bhajan and Ramayan singer Santosh Tewari said.

For his part, Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Sharma said, “I have organised Sundarkand path on January 22 by Gopal Krishna Mishra Mandali. All the MPs have been asked to remain in their cities and organise awareness programmes. Nothing is better than the Sundarkand chapter of the Ramayana which highlights the dedication and devotion of Lord Hanuman and his powers during the battle with Ravana. Above all, Sundarkand path relieves ailments, mental sufferings, anxiety and brings prosperity, good fortune, health and wealth.”

“I want every Lucknowite to remain healthy and wealthy. That’s why I have organised Sundarkand Path followed by (recitation of) Hanuman Chalisa on January 22,” he added.