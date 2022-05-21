Ram temple: Construction work on main structure to begin on June 1, plinth likely to be completed by August
The Ram temple construction committee has decided to start construction work on the main structure of the temple in Ayodhya from June 1 as it is an auspicious day according to the Hindu calendar. Stones from Rajasthan and Karnataka will be used in the main structure, which will also have the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.
The ongoing plinth work of the Ram temple will continue and is likely to be completed by August.
“Laying of stones for the main structure of the Ram Mandir will start from June. The plinth work is to be completed by August,” said Anil Mishra, member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Carved stones for the Ram temple will be directly sourced from three workshops that the Trust operates in Rajasthan. Stones for the Ram temple are being carved there. One workshop is operational in Ayodhya.
The Trust has also decided to expedite the ongoing plinth work, which is part of the temple’s foundation.
Seven layers of plinth will be laid and five have been laid till date. Plinth, the lowest part of a building, works as a base for any structure. It is in the form of a rectangular block or slab.
Larsen and Toubro is carrying out construction work of the temple. Tata Consulting Engineers is working as project management consultant and is assisting Larsen and Toubro in the construction work.
The Trust has already set a deadline to enthrone Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya by December 2023 to allow devotees to worship the deity.
Several other projects are being executed in Ayodhya that are likely to be completed along with the temple.
-
CM Uddhav Thackeray demands ‘significant’ reduction in excise duty
Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded a significant reduction in excise duty. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier in the day announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and that on diesel by ₹6 per litre. This will lead to a reduction in the price of petrol by ₹9.5 per litre and of diesel by ₹7 per litre.
-
Mercury drops as rain makes a return in Delhi
Cloudy skies, light rain and gusty winds swept across the Capital on Saturday too, causing a further drop in temperature, as the India Meteorological Department forecast intermittent showers to continue in the Capital till Tuesday. The maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered to representational for the entire city, was 42.3 degrees Celsius (C) -- three degrees above normal but 1.1 degrees down from a day ago.
-
Yogi extends support to ‘Save Soil Movement’
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took to Twitter to support the 'Save Soil Movement'. “Our body is made of five elements Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Akasha and are the basis of our life,” Yogi Adityanath tweeted. The movement is receiving support from the students of Uttar Pradesh. Sadhguru is undertaking the journey to raise awareness and enact policy changes on soil extinction.
-
Old Gurgaon set to get 220kV substation, to be ‘backbone’ of area for a decade
The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited is constructing a 220 kilovolt (kV) substation in Sector 15 to meet power demand for the next decade in Old Gurgaon, which did not have any high-capacity substation so far, officials familiar with the matter said, adding that the facility will serve as the backbone of electricity distribution for the whole area in the future.
-
Akhilesh assails UP govt for recovery orders from i ineligible beneficiaries
Lucknow: Assailing the government for the recovery orders from ineligible beneficiaries, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said no conditions were put when the free ration was provided but now beneficiaries were being asked to surrender ration cards quoting exclusion criteria. Targeting his own party's government, BJP MP Varun Gandhi in a tweet on Saturday questioned, “Eligible before polls and ineligible after polls?”
