Ram temple donation case: Police raid houses of all eight arrested accused in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday simultaneously raided the residences of all eight arrested accused in the Ram temple donation theft case as investigators widened the probe to trace the alleged money trail, identify undisclosed assets and gather fresh evidence before seeking their police custody. Ayodhya: Police officials interrogate the family members of Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav, accused in connection with the embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, in Ayodhya, Sunday, June 28, 2026. Ayodhya Police on June 28. (PTI)

Beginning around 7 am, eight police teams, each led by an executive magistrate and comprising male and female personnel, simultaneously searched the residences of the accused across Ayodhya in an operation designed to prevent families from alerting one another. Revenue staff, including lekhpals, accompanied several teams to verify land ownership records and examine properties suspected to have been acquired during the period under investigation.

Investigators searched houses for property documents, bank records, digital devices and financial papers while questioning family members about income, investments and recent acquisitions. Neighbours were also interviewed to establish the financial profile of each accused and identify any unexplained rise in wealth.

Senior police officers said Sunday’s searches were aimed at collecting documentary evidence, verifying addresses and reconstructing the financial network allegedly used to siphon and conceal devotees’ donations. The investigation, they said, would now extend beyond Ayodhya, with more searches likely at locations linked to the accused in other districts.

The first team reached the residence of the alleged kingpin, Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, in Swargdwar locality. The house was initially locked and was opened later by his mother, following which investigators spent nearly 90 minutes searching the premises and questioning family members. Tinnu had been working as the driver of Champat Rai, who has tendered his resignation as the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The nearby residence of his nephew and co-accused Manish Kumar Yadav was also found locked. Police questioned tenants about his movements, financial condition and visitors.

Searches were also conducted at the residences of Anukalp Mishra, Subhash Chandra Srivastava, Lavkush Mishra and Avinash Shukla, while statements of relatives and local residents were recorded. At some locations, officers examined documents relating to bank transactions and immovable properties.

Anukalp Mishra’s grandfather, Rajendra Mishra, claimed he had no knowledge of the nature of his grandson’s work at the Ram Temple. “I only know that he is my elder son’s eldest son. I had no knowledge of what work he was doing at the temple,” he told media persons.

Police had earlier recovered ₹79.80 lakh from seven of the eight accused during the investigation. Officials, however, declined to disclose whether Sunday’s operation resulted in any fresh recoveries or seizure of incriminating documents.

The accused, arrested on June 26 after an FIR was registered on a complaint by Trust member Krishna Mohan on June 25, are expected to be produced before the court on Monday. Investigators are likely to seek their custodial remand to confront them with documentary evidence, examine the financial trail and identify others who may have benefited from the alleged diversion of temple donations.

Police sources said investigators are now examining whether the alleged proceeds were converted into movable or immovable assets, routed through multiple bank accounts or parked in the names of relatives and associates. Additional arrests have not been ruled out as the Special Investigation Team expands its inquiry.

Trustee’s son says probe should take its course

Ravi Mishra, son of Ram Temple trustee Dr Anil Mishra, said the Special Investigation Team should be allowed to complete its investigation. “My father has been entrusted with responsibility for the temple and has been working there day and night. The SIT probe is underway and it will reach its conclusion,” he said.

Rejecting allegations against his father, Ravi said, “I know my father well. He can never be involved in such things. People are free to make allegations, but we cannot put locks on everyone’s mouth.” He added that temple affairs were never discussed at home and that family conversations remained confined to personal matters.

SBI says cooperating fully with SIT

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Sunday said it is fully cooperating with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged irregularities in the handling of donations collected through the donation boxes at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a statement, SBI said it has been providing banking services to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust since the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The bank said it has extended full cooperation to the SIT during the inquiry and remains committed to assisting the ongoing investigation.