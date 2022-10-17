Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ram temple: Extra working hours to make up for time lost due to rain

Ram temple: Extra working hours to make up for time lost due to rain

Published on Oct 17, 2022 12:56 AM IST

Nripendra Misra, chairman of the committee, reviewed the ongoing construction and discussed problems being faced in the work.

Almost all carved stones, for the construction of Ram temple, from Bansi Paharpur mines in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, have reached Ayodhya. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Ram Mandir construction committee on Sunday decided to extend working hours in the ongoing construction of the temple in Ayodhya to compensate for the time lost due to rainfall.

Almost all carved stones from Bansi Paharpur mines in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, have reached Ayodhya. These stones are being used in the construction of super structure (main building) of the Ram temple.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of the committee, reviewed the ongoing construction and discussed problems being faced in the work. Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, engineers apprised Misra of the loss of time in the construction work due to excessive rainfall this month. So, it was decided to extend working hours. During the meeting, Misra was also apprised of the arrival of almost all carved stones in Ayodhya from Bansi Paharpur in Rajasthan.

During the meeting, engineers assured that the construction work of the temple will be completed within the deadline. Champat Rai, general secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, was also present at the meeting along with the engineers of Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers. These two organisations are involved in the construction work of the Ram temple.

