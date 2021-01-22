Ram temple foundation work resumes: Trust
Work on the foundation of Ram Temple in Ayodhya resumed on Thursday, member of the trust overseeing the construction Anil Mishra said.
“Digging work for the Ram temple’s foundation resumed today (Thursday). It will continue for the next 60-70 days. Till then, the foundation’s new design will be available with us,” Mishra told reporters after a meeting of the members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust.
Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Trust, reviewed the foundation work along with experts of Larsen and Toubro, Tata Consulting Engineers, and other members of the Trust, and directed the engineers to resume the work. “Experts of Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers are preparing the temple’s new design. The Ram temple’s foundation will be prepared according to this new design,” he said.
The foundation work was stopped after loose sand was found during testing of foundation pillars last year. During the meeting of the Trust, engineers gave a presentation on the new design which is likely to be finalised soon. Ayodhya deputy inspector general of police Deepak Kumar made a presentation on security paraphernalia at Ram Janmabhoomi complex.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram temple foundation work resumes: Trust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hope govt helps small businessmen like me’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh government weighing quota formulas for panchayat polls
- The UP govt is discussing whether to opt for rotation or go by the Zero formula, where fresh reservation of panchayats would be ordered without factoring in their categorisation in previous elections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT-Kanpur professor nominated to National Start-up Advisory Council
- Prof Bandyopadhyay, a member of the biological sciences and bioengineering faculty of IIT Kanpur is the current occupant of KENT Entrepreneurship and Innovation Chair.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Politicians, bureaucrats queue up to meet ex-IAS officer who may have key role in UP politics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Row over Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar’s portrait in UP Legislative Council
- A Congress MLC objected to Savarkar's portrait and termed it's inclusion in the gallery to be an insult to other freedom fighters, who he said, did not bow to the atrocities of the British during the freedom struggle.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Savarkar’s portrait in Uttar Pradesh House triggers row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCW chairperson meets UP DGP, discusses role of police in women safety
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucknow's first jaggery festival likely next month
- Progressive sugarcane farmers from every corner of the state will be invited and it is expected that many specialist producers of the agriculture and food processing sector will also visit the festival.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP, SP candidates step closer to unopposed election to UP legislative council
- 10 BJP and two SP candidates are in the fray in the legislative council polls for 12 seats. Their unopposed election is being seen as a foregone conclusion, provided none of the remaining candidates withdraw, which will otherwise make voting necessary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare: Relief for poultry business as UP lifts ban on import
- The order to lift the ban was issued after chief minister Yogi Adityanath approved a proposal to this effect on Monday, sources said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ten BJP candidates file for nomination for UP legislative council polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remaining health workers in UP to get Covid-19 vaccines by Jan 22: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guided tour packages, heritage walks for Ayodhya soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A day after Mayawati's birthday, many BSP leaders join SP
- All joined at a membership event held in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at the party headquarters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox