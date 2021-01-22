IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ram temple foundation work resumes: Trust
The foundation work was stopped after loose sand was found during testing of foundation pillars last year.
The foundation work was stopped after loose sand was found during testing of foundation pillars last year.
lucknow news

Ram temple foundation work resumes: Trust

“Digging work for the Ram temple’s foundation resumed today (Thursday). It will continue for the next 60-70 days. Till then, the foundation’s new design will be available with us,” Mishra told reporters after a meeting of the members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust.
READ FULL STORY
By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:22 AM IST

Work on the foundation of Ram Temple in Ayodhya resumed on Thursday, member of the trust overseeing the construction Anil Mishra said.

“Digging work for the Ram temple’s foundation resumed today (Thursday). It will continue for the next 60-70 days. Till then, the foundation’s new design will be available with us,” Mishra told reporters after a meeting of the members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Trust, reviewed the foundation work along with experts of Larsen and Toubro, Tata Consulting Engineers, and other members of the Trust, and directed the engineers to resume the work. “Experts of Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers are preparing the temple’s new design. The Ram temple’s foundation will be prepared according to this new design,” he said.

The foundation work was stopped after loose sand was found during testing of foundation pillars last year. During the meeting of the Trust, engineers gave a presentation on the new design which is likely to be finalised soon. Ayodhya deputy inspector general of police Deepak Kumar made a presentation on security paraphernalia at Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ram temple
app
Close
e-paper
The foundation work was stopped after loose sand was found during testing of foundation pillars last year.
The foundation work was stopped after loose sand was found during testing of foundation pillars last year.
lucknow news

Ram temple foundation work resumes: Trust

By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:22 AM IST
“Digging work for the Ram temple’s foundation resumed today (Thursday). It will continue for the next 60-70 days. Till then, the foundation’s new design will be available with us,” Mishra told reporters after a meeting of the members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For a decade, Rishab Mitra successfully competed with big stores by focusing on quality, and relying on word-of-mouth recommendations and a loyal customer base.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
For a decade, Rishab Mitra successfully competed with big stores by focusing on quality, and relying on word-of-mouth recommendations and a loyal customer base.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
budget

‘Hope govt helps small businessmen like me’

By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:50 AM IST
During the pandemic, the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government provided loans on easy instalments for small shopkeepers, said Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia. “Large number of shopkeepers and vendors in Lucknow and across the state benefitted,” Bhatia said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two main options were being discussed before a policy was framed for reservations in the Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh(HT Photo)
Two main options were being discussed before a policy was framed for reservations in the Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh(HT Photo)
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh government weighing quota formulas for panchayat polls

By Brajendra K Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • The UP govt is discussing whether to opt for rotation or go by the Zero formula, where fresh reservation of panchayats would be ordered without factoring in their categorisation in previous elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prof Bandyopadhyay spearheaded the task force that delivered world-class ventilators in 90 days when India's health infrastructure was under strain due to Covid-19(Courtesy- Twitter)
Prof Bandyopadhyay spearheaded the task force that delivered world-class ventilators in 90 days when India's health infrastructure was under strain due to Covid-19(Courtesy- Twitter)
lucknow news

IIT-Kanpur professor nominated to National Start-up Advisory Council

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:57 PM IST
  • Prof Bandyopadhyay, a member of the biological sciences and bioengineering faculty of IIT Kanpur is the current occupant of KENT Entrepreneurship and Innovation Chair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma joins the BJP at party office in Lucknow on January 14.
Former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma joins the BJP at party office in Lucknow on January 14.
lucknow news

Politicians, bureaucrats queue up to meet ex-IAS officer who may have key role in UP politics

By Brajendra K Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Arvind Kumar Sharma, a close aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, filed his nomination papers on Monday for the UP Legislative Council polls after joining the ruling BJP on January 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP has defended inclusion of Veer Savarkar’s portrait in the legislative council.(HT Photos/Representative use)
BJP has defended inclusion of Veer Savarkar’s portrait in the legislative council.(HT Photos/Representative use)
lucknow news

Row over Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar’s portrait in UP Legislative Council

By Rajesh Kumar Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:07 AM IST
  • A Congress MLC objected to Savarkar's portrait and termed it's inclusion in the gallery to be an insult to other freedom fighters, who he said, did not bow to the atrocities of the British during the freedom struggle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo for representation
File photo for representation
lucknow news

Savarkar’s portrait in Uttar Pradesh House triggers row

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:33 AM IST
The portrait at the picture gallery was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharma, who was on an official visit to the state from January 18 to 20, highlighted the issue of pending complaints related to women safety, on which the commission has not received any report from the police.(ncwapps.nic.in)
Sharma, who was on an official visit to the state from January 18 to 20, highlighted the issue of pending complaints related to women safety, on which the commission has not received any report from the police.(ncwapps.nic.in)
lucknow news

NCW chairperson meets UP DGP, discusses role of police in women safety

ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:05 AM IST
The DGP apprised Sharma about the initiatives of the UP Police pertaining to the security of women, including a '112' emergency helpline number, Mission Shakti and the state police's Safe City Project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahim pours in warm jaggery into moulds where it hardens --the final step before it is ready to be sold. The workers have shown concerns that post demonetization they weren’t able to make profits but they hope this once go-to sweetener in Indian cooking will also lend itself to this year’s earnings. (Diptendu Dutta / AFP)
Rahim pours in warm jaggery into moulds where it hardens --the final step before it is ready to be sold. The workers have shown concerns that post demonetization they weren’t able to make profits but they hope this once go-to sweetener in Indian cooking will also lend itself to this year’s earnings. (Diptendu Dutta / AFP)
lucknow news

Lucknow's first jaggery festival likely next month

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • Progressive sugarcane farmers from every corner of the state will be invited and it is expected that many specialist producers of the agriculture and food processing sector will also visit the festival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP's strength in the UP legislative council is bound to increase after the polls.(HT FILE)
BJP's strength in the UP legislative council is bound to increase after the polls.(HT FILE)
lucknow news

BJP, SP candidates step closer to unopposed election to UP legislative council

By Brajendra K Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:39 AM IST
  • 10 BJP and two SP candidates are in the fray in the legislative council polls for 12 seats. Their unopposed election is being seen as a foregone conclusion, provided none of the remaining candidates withdraw, which will otherwise make voting necessary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cases of bird flu have been confirmed by many states. (PTI)
Cases of bird flu have been confirmed by many states. (PTI)
lucknow news

Bird flu scare: Relief for poultry business as UP lifts ban on import

By Brajendra K Parashar, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:28 PM IST
  • The order to lift the ban was issued after chief minister Yogi Adityanath approved a proposal to this effect on Monday, sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP supporters during a rally.(PTI)
BJP supporters during a rally.(PTI)
lucknow news

Ten BJP candidates file for nomination for UP legislative council polls

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior ministers were present during the filing of nominations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker reacts as she receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of Odisha. (Reuters File Photo )
A healthcare worker reacts as she receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Mathalput Community Health Centre in Koraput district of Odisha. (Reuters File Photo )
lucknow news

Remaining health workers in UP to get Covid-19 vaccines by Jan 22: Official

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:41 PM IST
A total of 20,076 healthcare workers at the frontline of India's Covid-19 battle got their first jabs in UP on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A symbolic picture of Ayodhya on Deepotsava celebration during Diwali.(Deepak Gupta/HT)
A symbolic picture of Ayodhya on Deepotsava celebration during Diwali.(Deepak Gupta/HT)
lucknow news

Guided tour packages, heritage walks for Ayodhya soon

By Pankaj Jaiswal, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:56 AM IST
So far, a total of six circuits have been finalised. For instance, there is a seven-hour package tour that would begin at 6.30 am every day from Laxman temple at Sahastradhara ghat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: BSP supremo Mayawati.(ANI FILE PHOTO)
File photo: BSP supremo Mayawati.(ANI FILE PHOTO)
lucknow news

A day after Mayawati's birthday, many BSP leaders join SP

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:39 PM IST
  • All joined at a membership event held in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at the party headquarters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP