Ayodhya , President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday termed key milestones associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple as "golden moments" in the country's history, while extending greetings to devotees during her visit. Ram temple milestones are golden moments in India's history: President Murmu

The president said this while addressing a gathering after visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Thursday, and installed a 150-kg gold-plated metal plate called the 'Shri Ram Yantra' as part of special religious ceremonies.

"The bhoomi pujan at this sacred Ram Janmabhoomi, the Pran Pratishtha here, the opening of Ram Darbar for devotees, and the hoisting of the Dharma Dhwaj on the top of the temple all these are golden moments in our history," the president said.

She began her address with the chant of 'Jai Sri Ram' and described Ayodhya as "dearer than heaven" to Lord Ram. "Lord Shri Ram was born in this Ayodhya city. It is a matter of great fortune for me to touch this holy land."

Recalling references from scriptures, she said, "Lord Shri Ram himself had described this place of his birth as superior to heaven. In Ramcharitmanas, Lord Shri Ram tells Sita ji that although everyone has described Vaikunth, I find Avadhpuri dearer to me."

She emphasised the special place Ayodhya holds in the hearts of devotees: "This city of Ayodhya is most dear to all Ram devotees," she said.

Highlighting the cultural and constitutional significance of Lord Ram's legacy, Murmu said, "The very artistic line drawing of Lord Shri Ram's arrival in Ayodhya with Mata Sita and Lakshman ji after winning the Ram-Ravan war is adorned in the fundamental image of our constitution. This line drawing appears at the beginning of the very important Part 3 of the Fundamental Rights."

She expressed happiness over efforts to spread awareness about this depiction. "I am happy to know that this painting is spreading awareness and knowledge, and connecting the public with constitutional ideals and sacred cultural symbols," she said.

The president extended her festive greetings, saying, "I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians and Ram devotees living in India and abroad for the New Year. On Ram Navami, at the end of Navratri, we all celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram. I extend my greetings to everyone on Ram Navami in advance."

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