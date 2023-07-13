Ramlila thrived in every village when Mughals tried to destroy Sanatan Dharma: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Ramlila tradition thrived in every village when Mughal invaders tried to destroy the Sanatan Dharma and the culture of India. Yogi was speaking at a programme organised for the release of a musical performance featuring Dr Sameer Tripathi’s soulful rendition of “Shrimad Devi Bhagwat Mahapuran” here, said an official press release. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“It is believed that when we worship and speak to deity in our language, the deity can hear us directly,” said Yogi. The CM said the Ramcharitmanas composed by Goswami Tulsidas during the medieval period has been made accessible to people. Yogi said every time Tulsidas attempted to write a modern Sanskrit Ramayana, the text somehow got destroyed. “

Finally, Lord Vishwanath made an appearance in Kashi and instructed him (Tulsidas) to write his composition in the language of the people rather than Sanskrit. At that time, Awadhi was an important dialect spoken by scores of people and Tulsidas came to Ayodhya from Kashi and began writing the Ramcharitmanas,” he said.

The CM further said people still come together, shedding their caste biases to perform Ramlila. “India is the only country in the whole world where ‘Shakti’ (power) is worshipped twice a year. It is believed that whatever power is there in the world is in the form of Goddess. We can worship her as Maa Bhagwati, Durga, Maa Saraswati, Maa Lakshmi, and Mahakali, the mother of the world,” Yogi added.

He said the followers of Hindu Sanatan Dharma have been worshipping Shakti since ancient times. “The forms may have changed but people have been worshipping all the forms,” Yogi said.