Ram’s existence was questioned, religious destinations were neglected earlier: PM Modi in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said religious destinations across the country were in poor shape earlier but had changed for the better in the last eight years during which his government was in power.

He was addressing a gathering at the Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya on the occasion of Deepotsav, which he inaugurated on the Diwali eve by lighting the first earthen lamp at Ram Ki Paidi. Soon, 15.76 lakh earthen lamps were lit on the Saryu riverbank to set a world record.

A team from the Guinness Book of World Records handed over a certificate to chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Before reaching Ram Ki Paidi where he performed Saryu aarti, Modi carried out symbolic coronation of Lord Ram and Sita at Ram Katha Park.

Modi started dhis speech with “Jai Sri Ram, Jai Jai Sri Ram”.

Without naming any political party, Modi said, “There was a time when even talking about Ram and our culture and civilisation was avoided. The existence of Ram in this country was questioned.”

“What was the result this? Our religious, cultural places and cities were left behind in development. When we used to come here at Ram Ghat in Ayodhya, we used to feel sad to see the plight. Narrow and filthy streets of Kashi disturbed us,” he said.

Referring to efforts being made by his government to preserve the spiritual heritage, he said, “In the past eight years, the country has broken these shackles of inferiority complex. We have put forward a holistic vision of development of India’s pilgrim places.”

“We have changed Ayodhya, Kashi and Mahakal (Ujjain),” said the PM while referring to ongoing construction work of Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi and Mahakal corridor in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

The prime minister also said Lord Ram’s ideals are a beacon of light for people aspiring for a developed India in next 25 years and give the “courage to achieve the most difficult goals”.

“The values inculcated by Lord Ram through his words, thoughts and rule are the inspiration for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (collective effort, inclusive growth),” he said.

“It is the duty of all of us to follow the ideals of Lord Ram. We have to live his ideals continuously and apply them in life,” he said.

Asserting that a picture of Lord Ram, his brother Lakshman and Mother Sita is inscribed on the original copy of the Constitution, he said, “That is another guarantee of our constitutional rights.” He, however, stressed that more the resolve of performing duties is strengthened, the more the concept of Ram Rajya will be realised.

“Ram does not leave anyone behind, Ram never turns away from his duties,” he said.

“We will have to reiterate our resolve. We have to learn as much as we can from Shri Ram,” he said.

The prime minister also said he got the deity’s “darshan” due to his blessings.

“I am happy that people of Ayodhya, entire UP and world are witnessing this event. As we are celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’, the determination like Lord Ram will take the country to new heights,” he said referring to the Deepotsav celebrations.

Modi said new schemes worth thousands of crores have been started for the development of Ayodhya.

“Today, Ayodhya is a reflection of the golden chapter of India’s cultural rejuvenation,” he said.

“Roads are being developed, intersections and ghats are being beautified. The development of Ayodhya is touching new dimensions. Along with the Ayodhya railway station, a world-class airport will also be constructed. The entire region will get the benefit of connectivity and international tourism,” he added.

The prime minister also said India faced a number of dark ages, from the medieval times to the modern age. While the sun had set on major civilisations, India’s lamp continued to glow and give light, he asserted.

He recalled that every Indian stood up with a lamp in the same spirit during the Covid-19 and the world was a witness to India’s fight against the pandemic.

“India came out of every darkness in the past and spread the light,” he said.

He ended his speech with slogan “Siya var Ramchandra ki jai”.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who also addressed the gathering, listed the Modi government’s achievements and work carried out during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is due to PM’s efforts that Ram Mandir is being constructed in Ayodhya,” he said.

PM Modi also witnessed laser show at the Ram Ki Paidi ghat depicting several episodes of Ramayan. This was followed by laser fireworks show.

He extended Diwali wishes to the entire country and Indians living abroad.

Earlier, replicating return the journey of Lord Ram to Ayodhya along with his younger brother Lakshman and wife Sita by Pushpak Viman, artistes reached Ram Katha Park by a helicopter.

Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel received them at the helipad and took them to the main venue at Ram Katha Park.

Adityanath, Patel and others carried out symbolic coronation of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also participated in the ceremony.

Deepotsav celebrations began in Ayodhya with a tableaux procession from Saket College to Ram Katha Park depicting Ram’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years in exile.

Immediately after reaching Ayodhya for the celebrations, Modi went to the makeshift Ram temple and offered prayers to Ram Lalla. He also reviewed the progress of work on construction of the Ram temple.

